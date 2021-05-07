An elderly woman and a deputy were shot Thursday night after a domestic violence investigation in San Andreas led to a hostage situation and an officer-involved shooting in which the suspect was killed.
At around 10:40 p.m., the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a domestic violence situation at the Sierra Inn Motel in San Andreas. The caller stated that a man had pointed a gun to her head, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect left the scene before deputies arrived, and a search was initiated.
Authorities say a deputy and the alleged victim were “ambushed” by the suspect while the victim was being interviewed in the 500 block of Lewis Avenue, near the Diamond Place Apartment Complex in San Andreas.
“During the ambush, the suspect shot the deputy in the upper body. The deputy was able to get the victim to safety,” a sheriff’s office press release reads.
The injured deputy was transported to a regional trauma center for treatment and is expected to survive.
Additional deputies as well as officers from the California Highway Patrol and the Angels Camp Police Department responded to the scene and began searching the apartment complex for the suspect.
“While searching, the suspect emerged from an apartment holding, what appears at this point, to be an uninvolved elderly female hostage with a firearm. The deputies attempted de-escalation tactics and attempted (to) talk the suspect into releasing the hostage,” the release reads. “Unfortunately, the suspect refused commands and posed an immediate threat to the victim. Shots were fired and the suspect was struck. The hostage was also struck by gunfire.”
First aid was administered by deputies to both injured parties, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
The hostage victim was transported by air to a regional trauma center and is expected to survive.
The injured deputy and woman are both currently hospitalized.
“At this time, we are in the early stages of the investigation, and more information will become available as the investigation progresses,” the sheriff’s office stated Friday morning.