Local adult education administrator honored
Jared Hungerford, the director of curriculum and instruction/adult education coordinator for the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE), has been selected by the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Region 7 as the 2021 Adult Education Administrator of the Year.
“There are over 750 educational leaders from Amador, Calaveras, Tuolumne, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties that belong to ACSA Region 7,” a press release from CCOE reads. “This umbrella organization supports California’s education leaders to ensure all children have the skills and knowledge to excel in public education.”
Hungerford will be honored along with other award recipients from Region 7 at the River Mill in French Camp on April 30. Author Mike Robbins will be the keynote speaker.
“We are very happy to congratulate our very own Jared Hungerford for being awarded the ACSA 2021 Adult Education Administrator of the Year,” a statement from CCOE reads. “The award is well deserved. Jared works hard for the adult learners in our community.”
Bret Harte ACADEC team to return to state
For the fourth time in six years, the Bret Harte High School Academic Decathlon (ACADEC) team will compete at the state level.
“Led by senior Jackson Oliver, who earned a total five gold medals in the Scholastic Division, the Bret Harte ACADEC team has earned their way back to the California State Academic Decathlon Competition,” a press release from Bret Harte High School reads. “Oliver also took home one silver and two bronze for a total of eight medals. Oliver’s gold in Math was earned with the highest score of 828 out of 1,000 points possible in the Regional Competition. Oliver also had earned the highest overall score in the Scholastic Division.”
Senior Michael Owens also led the team with two golds, one silver and one bronze. Owens received a gold for Economics, scoring 740 out of 1,000, which was the highest score in the Regional Competition. In addition, senior Aubrey Close was awarded two golds and two silvers.
Bret Harte earned a second-place medal for the team SuperQuiz and placed second overall at the Regional Competition.
“I’m really proud of this team,” coach Jennifer Truman said in the release. “Like everything associated with education, it’s been a tough year to try to prepare. It’s hard to be motivated to study when you are not on campus, and despite what some may believe, ACADEC really is an interactive activity for the kids. It was a difficult year for me, it was hard to coach speech and interview entirely over Google Meet.”
ACADEC is a knowledge- and skill-based competition based on a specific theme. The theme for the 2020-21 competition is the Cold War.
“Seven of the contests are knowledge-based tests in: art, economics, literature, math, music, science and social studies,” the release reads. “Three of the contests are skills-based in: speech, interview and essay.”
While many extracurricular activities were put on hold this school year, ACADEC was able to continue.
“In the past we’ve done really well in speech and interview and I have coached two previous decathletes to medal at state,” Truman said in the release. “But this year practicing for the competition wasn’t only virtual—the competition itself was over Zoom, a platform everyone had to adjust to.”
This year, the competition was spread over three weeks.
“Typically, the essay is done two weeks prior to the competition, but because the entire competition was done virtually other portions had to be done early, specifically the speech and interview,” the release reads. “Saturday, Feb. 6, was to be the final seven events with awards to follow, but a power outage in Calaveras County was cause for a postponement of SuperQuiz and awards to Tuesday, Feb. 9.”
Angels Camp native named to South Dakota State University Dean’s List
Angels Camp native Jada R. Barnes has been named to the South Dakota State University (SDSU) Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester.
“To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale,” a press release from SDSU reads. “Overall, nearly 3,200 students from 34 states and 26 foreign nations are on the list.”
Barnes is attending SDSU’s College of Education and Human Sciences.