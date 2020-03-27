In times like these, it is important for the community to come together to help those in need.
Fortunately, organizations like Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) are working to provide assistance during the COVID-19 crisis.
In a March 27 press release, CCF announced the availability of new COVID-19 grants for local nonprofit organizations engaged in helping local residents through the difficulties caused by the novel coronavirus.
“CCF is also seeking donations to help support this effort,” the press release states. “CCF was very grateful for the support during the Butte Fire and donations received during that time were turned into grants, helping many residents get back on their feet. Our hope is to again be able to give out many grants through the generosity of those living in the county who are able to financially assist us.”
Donations can be sent by check to PO Box 1436, Angels Camp, CA 95222, or through PayPal at calaverascommunityfoundation.org. Donations are tax deductible, and CCF’s tax ID number is 68-0472056.
Nonprofits interested in applying for grants can contact CCF through email at info@calaverascommunityfoundation.org, or by phone at 736-1845.
CCF is the largest general purpose charitable organization in Calaveras County, and has distributed over $2.4 million through competitive grants, scholarship and assistance since 2001.