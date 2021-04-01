Human remains were recently discovered in a remote area near Mountain Ranch.
On Monday at around 11:50 a.m., the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Dispatch Center received a call from an individual who had located the remains on their property.
“The caller stated they were walking on a seldom used portion of their property when they made the discovery,” a CCSO press release reads. “The reporting person (called) 911 and requested law enforcement to respond.”
Patrol deputies and investigators responded to the scene and confirmed that the remains were human.
“The scene was investigated and processed over the course of several days by investigative and forensic personnel including detectives from the CCSO, investigators from the District Attorney’s Office, forensic analysts from the California Department of Justice, a forensic anthropologist, and three specialized K9 resources.”
Evidence at the scene indicated that the remains are not part of a historic Native American burial site.
“Identification of the subject along with the circumstances and manner of death is under current investigation,” the release reads. “The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.”