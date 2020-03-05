A 41-year-old man was arrested on Feb. 26 at an address in the 6000 block of Messinger Flat Road in Paloma after deputies after a search warrant yielded stolen vehicles, guns, counterfeit money, 79 pounds of processed marijuana and more, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Eric Gabriel Sosa of Paloma was arrested and charged with felonies including possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of a firearm, possession of shuriken (ninja stars), and misdemeanors for possession of counterfeit money and a controlled substance without a prescription.
Reportedly stolen items uncovered at the address included deputies two off-highway vehicles, two equipment trailers, and a large gasoline powered compressor.
“In the next few weeks, we will try to identify the owners of the property,” Sgt. Greg Stark with the Sheriff’s Office told the Enterprise.
Sosa’s bail was set at $100,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office.