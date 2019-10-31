Valley Springs custom costume designer lives custom kind of life

Atop a steep driveway overlooking hundreds of acres of dry, golden chaparral near Valley Springs, a veteran costume designer’s cottage industry operation weaves together playful works of wonder through the night.
Ever wonder who designed the mascot for that red, rabbit-eared “Noid” character that spent the late 1980s sabotaging pizza deliveries in Domino’s commercials?
That would be Carol Flemming. She’s been in the costume design business for nearly half a century, and she’s not showing any signs of slowing down.
The Santa Cruz native got her start making immaculate costumes for a French comic opera called “Orpheus in the Underworld” in the early ’70s.
After graduating from the University of California, Santa Cruz, with a degree in sociology, Flemming opened Santa Cruz Costumes, where she spent several consecutive Octobers tending to eager customers lining up around the block for handcrafted Halloween costume rentals.
“From the time we opened, there were lines around the corner until we closed,” Flemming recalled on an early afternoon in October, sitting in front of a computer overloaded with renderings of mascots for schools, eateries, events and more.
Flemming closed up shop and moved to Arnold in 1985, where she dived headfirst into the global mascot market under the name Carol Flemming Costume Design.
Her business has designed Musty the Mustang (the California Polytechnic State University mascot) and Sammy the Slug (the UC Santa Cruz mascot), to name a few. She gets calls from high schools, universities and professional sports teams from all over the country in need of physical manifestations of pride and pep.
Locally, Flemming’s team crafted the Murphys Irish Day leprechaun, Bret Harte High School’s frog and Avery Middle School’s eagle.
In her home in Valley Springs, where the business is now based, Flemming leafed through the pages of old scrapbooks. She stopped at an action shot of four Teenage Mutant Ninja turtles and said, “This was a whole ’nother thing for a while.”
One summer in the ’90s, Flemming took those turtles “on tour.”
“I had a karate studio in Murphys, and I used my students for the turtles,” Flemming said. “We started with the costumes, then we took them on tour. My daughter choreographed the show, and my boyfriend at the time was a black belt karate instructor. We did really well.”
Whereas Flemming had more than 40 staff at one point during the Santa Cruz Costumes era, she now employs seven designers spread across Arnold, Lodi and Valley Springs.
Phillip Yorba, one of those seven, patiently trimmed a purple boot for a bullet mascot in Flemming’s garage. Sunlight poured into the room from an open door, and a TV was situated in front of a row of sewing machines and work tables covered in loose fabrics, strips of foam and mascot body parts.
Yorba has designed for Flemming for about a decade, and in that time, he’s become the “best in the business at making shoes,” according to Flemming.
“If he dies, I’m screwed,” she joked, with a chuckle.
“I’ve been making a lot of shoes, but I’ve made some of the bodies, too ... This is a good example, this guy turned into that guy, so that was pretty sweet,” Yorba said, holding up an illustration of a smiling check with legs and arms next to a picture of the finished product that was shipped to a tax consultant in New Jersey.
Costume design isn’t for everybody, and Flemming can tell if someone will make it within a couple of days, she said.
“You have to want to do it; you have to love it,” she said.
Working in the niche profession for so many years, Flemming has learned to be ready for new challenges at every corner, like when a San Francisco-based radio station ordered a hound dog mascot in an Elvis Presley jumpsuit that it planned to drop out of the sky.
“They said, ‘We’re going to have him jump out of a plane and land on a beach,’ and I went, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, wait a minute,’” Flemming said. “‘You’re gonna do what with this mascot? You jump out of that plane, that head is gonna come flying off’ – it was an Elvis dog costume and he had all these chains. I said, ‘The chains are gonna come off and hit him in the face.’ And he had a cape. I said, ‘That’s gonna get tangled in your chute.’ I said, ‘I’ll tell you what, let me redesign the head so it clips on. Then, when he lands on the ground, someone can put his chains and cape on him. That’ll make it a lot easier.’”
After that experience, Flemming has made it a pre-emptive habit to ask clients how they plan on using the mascots.
Managing sales and marketing for the company, “I order the supplies, choose the fabrics, deal with customers, and go through files on a regular basis and call and email. That way I keep my customers,” Flemming said.
She has flown to Mexico, Thailand and Trinidad to deliver costumes, and said she has made friends with interesting characters all over the world.
“This business has been really good for me,” Flemming said. “I form these friendships with people over the years talking to them, and I’ve gotten invitations from all over the U.S. to come and visit, so I’m thinking when I retire, I’ll buy a motorhome and travel and meet all these people I’ve been dealing with over the years, and stay until I wear out my welcome.”