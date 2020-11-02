A Columbia man was arrested for felony DUI and released to the care of a hospital for treatment after his vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle on Highway 4, east of Batten Road early Friday evening.
Highway 4 was closed for approximately 90 minutes as both parties were flown to Modesto area hospitals and first responders cleared the scene.
Nicole Rieg, 49, of Discovery Bay, and Mark Garcia, 55, of Columbia, were the only two parties involved in the collision. Both sustained major injuries.
According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Garcia was traveling westbound on Highway 4. approaching Batten Road, when he allowed his 2002 Honda Accord to swerve into the opposite lane, striking Rieg’s 2011 Ford Fusion head-on.
Alcohol and/or drugs are believed to be a factor in the collision.