Jessica James Brauer and Timothy L. Potts were arrested on Monday in Valley Springs on charges related to violation of probation, possession of controlled substance, forgery and bank card theft, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.
A sheriff’s deputy, who was assigned as a liaison to the county probation department, and probation officers witnessed suspicious behavior by Brauer, 29, and Potts, 46, as they sat inside a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 26 in Valley Springs nears Senders Market.
According to a release issued by the sheriff’s office, when law enforcement first contacted the two, Potts was found in possession of an illegal baton, a violation of the terms of his probation. In addition to the baton, several credit cards with names not matching Brauer or Potts were found in the vehicle.
“During this contact, (Brauer) admitted to probation officers that she possessed methamphetamine. Deputies later located 11 grams of methamphetamine and two smoking pipes,” the release read. “Both (Potts and Brauer) were placed under arrest for the new law violations and violation of the terms of their probation. They were taken into custody without incident.”
A continued search of the vehicle by deputies turned up several blank checks and fictitious checks made out to Potts in various amounts totaling $10,000. Deputies also found several social security numbers, private information for individuals and businesses and several driver’s licenses.
Potts is on probation for identity theft.
Calaveras County Narcotics Enforcement Unit investigators took the lead in the investigation, which will continue for the next few weeks, according to the release. Both Brauer and Potts are being held without bail due to violation of probation.