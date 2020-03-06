While it’s not uncommon for school administrators to jump from district to district over the course of their careers, one local administrator found a district she liked and chose to stay.
Mark Twain Union Elementary School District (MTUESD) Superintendent Julia Tidball recently announced her upcoming retirement at the end of June, following 25 years with the district.
“I think it’s the right time,” she said. “My husband has been retired for three years, and our youngest is graduating from college this year. I’m ready for a new challenge.”
Tidball grew up in Ukiah and went to Santa Clara University for her undergraduate education. Afterwards, she received her teaching credential from California State University, Chico, and her master’s degree from California State University, Stanislaus.
“I started teaching 32 years ago in a migrant, bilingual school out of Chico, and I taught in Milpitas as well,” she said. “Then I moved here, became a stepmom and married my husband, and started teaching at Copper School 25 years ago. And I’ve been with the district ever since.”
Over the years, Tidball has served the district in a variety of roles.
“I’ve taught second, third, fourth, fifth and combinations of all of those grades,” she said. “I’ve served as a principal at Copperopolis Elementary; was a principal/superintendent for a year and a half; and then the remaining time as superintendent.”
Tidball said that the transition from principal to superintendent in 2011 wasn’t always an easy one.
“The most difficult thing was to not be on a school campus every day,” she said. “And there’s a different focus. You need to be the instructional leader, but you’re also running a large organization with a lot of employees, and you’re responsible for the financial stability of the district.”
But the job did have its benefits, Tidball said.
“I think one of the perks is being able to see the amazing talents of our staff at both of our schools,” she said. “When I was working at the district level, I really could see all of those strengths at both of the school sites.”
It was the staff and community members of MTUESD who kept her with the district over the years, Tidball said.
“Folks in administration often move from district to district, and I made a purposeful choice not to do that, because I really am passionate about this community,” she said. “The staff, and the community support, and the true passion that I see – not only from our communities, but our staff – in doing what’s best for kids, is what made me stay.”
Tidball had some advice for the district’s next superintendent.
“I think the first job is to form relationships with staff and our community,” she said. “You can’t lead without having those relationships.”
While Tidball would like to spend more time outdoors and do more traveling over her retirement, she said that her first priority is spending more time with family.
“This is a pretty all-consuming job,” she said. “So that’s my No. 1 priority.”
MTUESD Board President Maggie Rollings said that Tidball would be missed at the district.
“Julia has been a dedicated and intricate part of our community,” she said. “Our mission statement is, ‘Every child will succeed,’ and she brings out the personal best in staff and students. We have fiscal challenges, but her advocacy is thorough and realistic. Julia has a passion for doing what is right for students … She will be missed and always welcome in MTUESD.”