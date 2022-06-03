The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding 10 marijuana-related search warrants throughout the month of May. All 10 warrants were unrelated. The following is information from the Sheriff's Office press release.
May 4:
Copperopolis: “A search warrant was served in the 200 block of Pinon Court in Copperopolis. Deputies seized 1,406 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $984,000. Four suspects were issued citations at the scene. Mario Aparicio, age 54 of Modesto, Alberto Barajas, age 58 of Modesto, Edwin Alexander Romero, age 46 of Modesto, and Edwin Granados Romero, age 21 of Modesto, were issued citations on charges of 11358 H&S Illegal Marijuana Cultivation, 11359 H&S Possession of Marijuana For Sale, and 182 PC Conspiracy to Commit Crime.”
Angels Camp: “A search warrant was served in the 3000 block of Meacham Ranch Road in Angels Camp. Deputies seized 443 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $310,000. Evidence was collected at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.”
May 6:
Wallace: “A search warrant was served in the 10400 block of Crystal Drive in Wallace. Deputies seized 802 growing marijuana plants and 139 pounds of processed marijuana with a combined estimated value exceeding $1,223,000. Two suspects were issued citations at the scene. Xiquan Chen, age 57 of Castro Valley, and Qina Chen, age 52 of Castro Valley, were issued citations for 11358 H&S Illegal Marijuana Cultivation and 11359 H&S Possession of Marijuana For Sale.”
Mountain Ranch: “A search warrant was served in the 6000 block of Doster Road in Mountain Ranch. Deputies found evidence of a large-scale indoor marijuana growing operation which was powered by hidden commercial-sized generators, however, the site had very recently been vacated of all marijuana plants. The prior occupants of the site had left two dogs on site, one of which appeared to be suffering from internal bleeding injuries. Animal Services was contacted and took custody of the dogs.
May 16:
Whiskey Slide Road: “On May 16th, 2022, a search warrant was served in the 13000 block of Whiskey Slide Road. Deputies seized 227 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $158,000. Evidence was collected at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.”
Quartz Mine Road: “A search warrant was served in the 6000 block of Quartz Mine Road. Deputies seized 1,434 growing marijuana plants and 63 pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated value exceeding $1,947,000. The residence had been converted to facilitate indoor marijuana cultivation. One suspect was issued a citation at the scene. Enguelberto Andres Garcia, age 29 of Modesto, was issued a citation on charges of 11358 H&S Illegal Marijuana Cultivation and 11359 H&S Possession of Marijuana for Sale.”
May 17:
Mokelumne Hill: “A search warrant was served in the 7000 block of Doster Road in Mokelumne Hill. It should be noted this site was unrelated to the previously mentioned site eradicated in the 6000 block of Doster Road. Deputies seized 300 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $210,000. No suspects were contacted at the scene.”
Burson: “A search warrant was served in the 2000 block of Hwy 12 in Burson. Deputies seized 1,013 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $1,300,000. The interior of the residence and a secondary shop structure had been converted to facilitate marijuana cultivation. Both structures had excessive mold damage. Deputies noted 1-2 inches of standing water on the floor of the shop structure. This created a hazard due to the close proximity of exposed electrical wiring. Deputies notified Calaveras County Code Compliance concerning the various hazards.”
May 26:
Mountain Ranch: “A search warrant was served in the 7000 block of Ponderosa Way in Mountain Ranch. The interior of a large shop structure had been converted to facilitate indoor marijuana cultivation. Deputies seized 266 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $345,000. Evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing.”
West Point: “An unrelated search warrant was served in the 1000 block of Barbara Lane in West Point. The interior of the residence had been converted to facilitate indoor marijuana cultivation. Additionally, an attached structure had been utilized for indoor cultivation. Deputies seized 670 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $871,000. Evidence was collected at the scene.”
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has stated that all of these investigations are ongoing at this time. They also urged anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call its anonymous marijuana tip line at (209) 754-6870.