School administrators were quick to act when, just one day after the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a Valley Springs Elementary School (VSE) student was found to be in possession of a list of names, with a written indication of harm to those named on the list, according to a report by ABC.
Calaveras Unified School District (CUSD) Superintendent Mark Campbell told the Enterprise, “the school was notified by an anonymous source about the list, law enforcement was notified and law enforcement obtained the list from the student in question.”
In order to protect student confidentiality, Campbell would not provide information regarding the Valley Springs student’s enrollment status or any disciplinary action taken by the district, though a report from ABC News indicated the student would not be allowed to return to campus for the remaining school year.
Campbell expressed that despite the concerning list, there was a “lack of any immediate threat to students and staff at VSE.”
CUSD sent out two emails on May 25 following the news of the Texas shooting, with one posing, “the event sparks emotion and discussion at the local (and state, national) levels about what are we doing, are we doing enough and what more can we do to prevent a horrific event such as the what happened in Texas yesterday?” The email, while iterating that “there is no sole cause or factor that leads to school violence and that there is no one action or solution that magically addresses needs in this area,” outlines ideas on how the school district “can do better in the area of school safety.”
The “proactive areas” for improvements noted in the email include potential fencing around school perimeters, security cameras (though Campbell’s letter points out this would also require staff to watch the security footage in order to be effective) and notes that the school district would “welcome greater access to law enforcement on campus,” though some community members might oppose.
Finally, the email addresses “reactive” areas of improvement, listing improved emergency preparedness planning, mentioning that this doesn’t include “efforts to address the mental health/social-emotional areas of all.”
In another email sent by Campbell, the superintendent states, “We will do what we can, as always, within what is in our control and relevant to our district, to prepare and respond to any local impacts of this latest school shooting. … Our objectives are to ensure we are doing all we can to take care of those we work with and for, and to be as prepared as possible for the unthinkable situations.”
In a separate message posted on Facebook on May 25, the school district indicated that “the Calaveras Sheriff's office directed a number of deputies to be present on most, if not all, campuses” in a “precautionary show of support through direct presence.”
Neither email nor social media post mentioned the list created by the VSE student, but instead sought to reassure parents that there is no imminent danger for their children attending CUSD schools.