Carloads of Care

The Santa’s Express program helps many families in need on Monday. At the Resource Connection Food Bank in San Andreas, families receive free care packages with food for the holiday meals, as well as a special gift at the end of the drive-through line that included a $100 gift card to Save Mart. Two hundred families received free holiday meals on Dec. 19, and on Monday, 400 were expected to receive care packages. Mountain Oaks School in San Andreas also participated with the program by hosting the giveaways of toys for families struggling to provide presents for children during the holiday season. Donated diapers and pet food were also distributed while supplies lasted on Monday.