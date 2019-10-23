As locals brace for the second Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) to occur this month, a third may be soon to follow as Pacific Gas & Electric Co. meteorologists track more potentially gusty, dry weather to occur this weekend.
Conference calls with PG&E representatives have confirmed that the utility’s weather models show an elevated risk of fire conditions that could impact Calaveras County on Saturday at 1 p.m. and pass by Monday at 2 p.m., Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services (OES) Coordinator Chad Cossey told the Enterprise on Wednesday.
If those predictions materialize, another PSPS may be initiated, Cossey said. However, PG&E has not yet determined the likelihood of the event.
“Because they have a low confidence level in their models, they haven’t even begun to broach the subject on what they’re going to do and how they’re going to handle it,” Cossey said. “They’re going to monitor and give us a more definitive answer by 12:30 p.m. on Friday.”
When asked if he has had any discussion with PG&E regarding fire-prevention procedures for the remainder of the season, Cossey responded that he does not know what the utility’s future policies are.
“As the OES, all we can do is offer support and do what we can to uphold a certain service level to the citizens,” Cossey said.