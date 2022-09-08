At the Sept. 6 Angels Camp City Council meeting, a big update to the adopted 2022-23 Fiscal Budget was made. Recently, the city received a $3 million grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation as well as $135,000 that was raised through the Angels Camp Community Club.

The money was raised to pay for the replacement of the Utica Park playground equipment and other upgrades. With the overall fund now totaling $3,135,000, the city released a full list of projects that were included in the grant application.

