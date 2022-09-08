At the Sept. 6 Angels Camp City Council meeting, a big update to the adopted 2022-23 Fiscal Budget was made. Recently, the city received a $3 million grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation as well as $135,000 that was raised through the Angels Camp Community Club.
The money was raised to pay for the replacement of the Utica Park playground equipment and other upgrades. With the overall fund now totaling $3,135,000, the city released a full list of projects that were included in the grant application.
The list included:
• Purchase of 3.82 acres to expand the park
• Construct a new amphitheater
• Construct the Lightner Min Interpretive Hiking Trail with parcourse and gathering areas
• Renovate the Mark Twain statue
• Construct on new Mark Twain statue
• Construct a new Angels Creek trailhead kiosk
• Renovate one large pavilion with kitchen
• Construct two new bocce courts
• Construct one new outdoor gym/exercise area
• Construct one new full-size sports hardcourt
• Renovate one new playground
• Construct a new bathroom building
• Construct new lighting
Multiple council members expressed that $3 million is not a lot of money considering the number of projects the city plans on doing. City administrator Rebecca Callen agreed, stating the budget is going to be very tight and that money management will be very important going forward.
The next Angels Camp City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on September 20 at 1404 Vallecito Road, Angels Camp, CA 95222, or online viewing via Google Meet.
