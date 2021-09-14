As of Friday, 16,351 Calaveras County voters have cast their gubernatorial recall ballots, according to the county elections office.

Of those total ballots so far, 15,875 were returned via mail or drop box, and 476 were cast at voting centers.

“This is an average turnout for Calaveras County,” Robin Glanville, Assistant Clerk-Recorder for the county, told the Enterprise on Monday. “The first set of results on Election Night (Sept. 14) will include the ballots listed above along with everything picked up from drop boxes and received in the mail as of today.”

The elections office anticipates the posting of official results by Sept. 30.

Voters can vote in person using accessible voting equipment at any of the three voting locations listed below. All will be open today, Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. A voter can also register to vote or update their current registration at any one of these sites. Voters can also save time by registering  to vote or update their registration in advance at https://registertovote.ca.gov/.

Voters returning their ballot by mail can drop it off at any election drop box location(see below), vote center or the post office. All drop box and vote center locations close at 8 p.m. on September Sept., Election Day. If dropping off at the post office, it must be postmarked by Election Day and received at the Elections Office no later than Sept. 21.

The Elections Office is asking voters to follow local health guidelines by wearing a face covering and maintaining 6 feet of social distancing when voting in person.  

Voting Locations

Address

Days of Operation

Hours

  Elections Office

891 Mountain Ranch Rd. San Andreas

8/16/21 - 9/13/21

Mon - Fri

8am – 4pm

Election Day

7am – 8pm

Vote Center Location

Address

Days of Operation

Hours

Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Hall

300 Daphne St. Valley Springs

9/11/21 - 9/13/21

8am – 4pm

Election Day

7am – 8pm

Bret Harte Theater

323 S. Main St. Angels Camp

9/11/21 – 9/13/21

8am – 4pm

Election Day

7am – 8pm

Drop Box Location

Address

Days of Operation

Hours

Save Mart Supermarket – Inside Store

260 S. Main St. Angels Camp

8/16/21 - 9/13/21

6am – 10pm

Election Day

6am – 8pm

Government Center Office – Exterior

891 Mountain Ranch Rd. San Andreas

8/16/21 - 9/13/21

24 Hours

Election Day

Closes at 8pm

Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Hall – Interior

300 Daphne St. Valley Springs

8/16/21 - 9/13/21

8:30am – 4:30pm

Election Day

Closes at 8pm

Pizza Plus – Interior

429 Main St. West Point

8/16/21 - 9/14/21

11am – 8pm

Payless Market – Inside Store

3505 Spangler Ln #100 Copperopolis

8/16/21 - 9/13/21

7am – 9pm

Election Day

7am – 8pm

Big Trees Market – Inside Store

2182 Highway 4 Arnold

8/16/21 - 9/14/21

8am – 8pm

