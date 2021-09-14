As of Friday, 16,351 Calaveras County voters have cast their gubernatorial recall ballots, according to the county elections office.
Of those total ballots so far, 15,875 were returned via mail or drop box, and 476 were cast at voting centers.
“This is an average turnout for Calaveras County,” Robin Glanville, Assistant Clerk-Recorder for the county, told the Enterprise on Monday. “The first set of results on Election Night (Sept. 14) will include the ballots listed above along with everything picked up from drop boxes and received in the mail as of today.”
The elections office anticipates the posting of official results by Sept. 30.
Voters can vote in person using accessible voting equipment at any of the three voting locations listed below. All will be open today, Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. A voter can also register to vote or update their current registration at any one of these sites. Voters can also save time by registering to vote or update their registration in advance at https://registertovote.ca.gov/.
Voters returning their ballot by mail can drop it off at any election drop box location(see below), vote center or the post office. All drop box and vote center locations close at 8 p.m. on September Sept., Election Day. If dropping off at the post office, it must be postmarked by Election Day and received at the Elections Office no later than Sept. 21.
The Elections Office is asking voters to follow local health guidelines by wearing a face covering and maintaining 6 feet of social distancing when voting in person.
Voting Locations
Address
Days of Operation
Hours
Elections Office
891 Mountain Ranch Rd. San Andreas
8/16/21 - 9/13/21
Mon - Fri
8am – 4pm
Election Day
7am – 8pm
Vote Center Location
Address
Days of Operation
Hours
Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Hall
300 Daphne St. Valley Springs
9/11/21 - 9/13/21
8am – 4pm
Election Day
7am – 8pm
Bret Harte Theater
323 S. Main St. Angels Camp
9/11/21 – 9/13/21
8am – 4pm
Election Day
7am – 8pm
Drop Box Location
Address
Days of Operation
Hours
Save Mart Supermarket – Inside Store
260 S. Main St. Angels Camp
8/16/21 - 9/13/21
6am – 10pm
Election Day
6am – 8pm
Government Center Office – Exterior
891 Mountain Ranch Rd. San Andreas
8/16/21 - 9/13/21
24 Hours
Election Day
Closes at 8pm
Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Hall – Interior
300 Daphne St. Valley Springs
8/16/21 - 9/13/21
8:30am – 4:30pm
Election Day
Closes at 8pm
Pizza Plus – Interior
429 Main St. West Point
8/16/21 - 9/14/21
11am – 8pm
Payless Market – Inside Store
3505 Spangler Ln #100 Copperopolis
8/16/21 - 9/13/21
7am – 9pm
Election Day
7am – 8pm
Big Trees Market – Inside Store
2182 Highway 4 Arnold
8/16/21 - 9/14/21
8am – 8pm