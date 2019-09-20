The Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce has a new chief executive officer, Avneet Kaur, MHA.
Kaur was appointed following the resignation of CEO of four-and-a-half years Staci Johnston, who accepted a position as the executive director of the Calaveras Mariposa Community Action Agency.
“We are entering into a new era… and are excited that over the last couple months in our search that we found the perfect person for the job. That can take us forward and continue to drive the mission of the organization,” Mark Luster, president of the Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release.
Kaur earned her master’s degree in health care administration from California State University, East Bay, and has previous experience working in human resources and payroll for a nursing and rehabilitation facility in the Central Valley.
She has enjoyed visiting Calaveras County for many years and recently made the move to reside in the area full-time.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the CEO of the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce and to work alongside such a great team,” Kaur said in the release. “My strategic vision is to keep the core values of the chamber and to take the chamber to the next level with innovative ideas and use of technology.”
According to the chamber, Kaur’s primary goals as CEO will be economic and business development, and coordinating with partnerships and programs to “make our county a better place to live, work and play.”