The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) will be conducting a prescribed burn on the Whittle Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) site, west of Angels Camp, along the east side of Fowler Peak Lookout on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, according to a Cal Fire press release.
With the goal of reducing hazardous fuels, the project will burn approximately 450 acres of grass, chamise and oak understory. Burning will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Smoke will be visible from Angels Camp and Highway 49 and Highway 4.
This is one of three projects throughout Calaveras and Tuolumne counties that were postponed earlier this month due to weather conditions that were not conducive to burning. Conditions the week of Oct. 21 – Oct. 25 are expected to be favorable, and the “Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit of Cal Fire is committed to completing these important projects.”