The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced Friday that Sonora Pass on Highway 108 and Ebbetts Pass on Highway 4 are now open.
Though the roads are open, Caltrans stressed the importance of restricting travel at this time.
“The opening of the Sierra routes comes at a time when California’s ‘stay-at- home’ order remains in effect until further notice,” the agency said in a Facebook post. “All Californians are reminded that it is critical to stay home during this time in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Both passes had been closed for the winter beginning on Nov. 27, 2019.
For the latest information on road conditions, call 1-800-427-ROAD or visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov.