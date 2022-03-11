Mokelumne Hill man finds redemption in ghostly interactions

Paul Gutierrez is a medicinal marijuana advocate, felon, and recovered addict who can often be found convening with the dead.
As “The Stoned Medium,” Gutierrez leads ghost hunting events, gives readings, and helps people to communicate with deceased loved ones, free of charge.
At one of his public ghost walks in February, Gutierrez met with a group of individuals inside of the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Cemetery in Mokelumne Hill, his town of residence. The group was made up of several locals and some visitors from nearby towns. The crew of 10 met with Gutierrez at the top of the hill near the back of the cemetery just after dusk on the chilly Saturday night.
Instructing the group to download a free ghost hunting app on their phones, Gutierrez explained that the app would pick up EVPs (electronic voice phenomena) and then display the words it detected on the screen. One app, called Ghost Hunting Tools, explains EVPs as “grunts, words, or even simple sentences caught on tape during recording sessions.” These electromagnetic phenomena are then translated by the app, which uses “various variables” to choose “the closest matching meaning from the built-in dictionary.”
As the group nervously moved through the cemetery, words appeared on their phone screens along with a graph that indicated the signal strength.
One young woman, a resident of the area with several generations of family buried in the cemetery, saw the word “grandfather” pop up on her phone. She told the group that they were indeed standing next to her grandfather’s grave.
Guitierrez produced L-shaped metal dowsing rods, a tool sometimes used by mediums and energy workers, based on the traditional folk use of dowsing, or a “divining rod” to locate water underground.
The idea is that while a user holds the short end of the rods, the long, thin end of the rods will either cross or move away from each other, indicating a response from the spirit or detection of a presence. The practice has not been scientifically proven, but many users swear by its accuracy.
The young woman, holding the dowsing rods in her hands, asked her grandfather’s spirit a series of questions.
The question, “Is Grandma with you?” did not receive a strong reaction from the rods, to which
the woman joked, “Maybe she’s with him, and he’s not real happy about it.” The rods then began to cross. Laughter rippled through the group.
Gutierrez told her, “This whole line, at least going back to when this place started, are here…and they all crowd room 11 and 12,” referring to the Leger Hotel where Gutierrez had both worked as a bartender and stayed as a guest.
Several of the participants had a chance to try to communicate with their deceased loved ones, with one young woman claiming she received messages from her grandmother, and a family attempting to contact a grandfather and a family friend who had died.
Forty-year-old Gutierrez relocated to Mokelumne Hill from the Placerville area during the 2019 Caldor Fire. Gutierrez, who is Jewish but also went to Catholic school, says he grew up “seeing things (he) couldn’t explain.” Those things included hearing voices and seeing people who others could not, or who would quickly disappear. Most of this, according to Gutierrez, was chalked up to mental illness until he realized his “gift” about five years ago.
Now, he offers in-person and online tarot readings, home cleansings, spirit channeling, and removal of “attached” spirits or energies. He studied under celebrity psychic Patti Negri, who he says “took (him) under her wing.”
He also likes to talk about weed.
Gutierrez, who considers himself sober, uses medicinal marijuana to treat his complex post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, anxiety and severe depression, along with managing type 2 diabetes.
Gutierrez told the Enterprise, “I owe my life to the cannabis plant because it also has cured my type 2 diabetes (and) pancreatic cancer… . I’m a medical marijuana advocate and have spoken in (Sacramento) at the capitol for medical marijuana reform here in California.”
Gutierrez considers himself to be completely healed from his former addiction, and the life he leads now stands in stark contrast to the person he used to be. Gutierrez says “that guy,” a felon who had done hard time, “wasn’t a good person and left over a decade of wreckage because (he) was more concerned about numbing the pain and trauma and undiagnosed bipolar disorder, along with other mental health issues with booze and drugs.”
He continued, “Helping people is the only thing that brings me satisfaction after a life of taking and taking to fulfill selfish addictions.” That’s why all of his services are free.
Gutierrez says he receives messages from spirits in a variety of ways, including disembodied voices, EVPs, and “memories and flashes of images like photos.”
Before he knew that he was talking to ghosts, he would sometimes carry on conversations with what he thought were regular people. Gutierrez became aware of his abilities when his wife saw the man he was talking to, only it wasn’t a man at all.
Gutierrez is planning to continue offering help to those who need it, free of charge. “My gifts were free, so I will not charge people for my gifts that bless them,” he said.
He does, however, accept donations, and is planning on releasing a docuseries about his work. A book or two might be in his future as well, as he has already had success with a novel titled “The Wars Within,” which he penned under the name A.J. Parrish, a pseudonym he used at the time. The book is fictional but based on some of Gutierrez’s own struggles with mental health.
For more information on The Stoned Medium or to book services, follow online at thestonedmedium.com or on social media at @stonedmedium, and email at thestonedmedium@gmail.com.