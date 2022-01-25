The Omicron variant of COVID-19, thought to be more contagious though less harmful than earlier variants, has been making its way through communities in California for weeks now, with larger areas like San Francisco now reporting a decline in cases.
The Bay Area saw a peak in reported cases earlier this month, topping out at a seven-day average of new 18,754 cases by the second week of January. Sacramento County may have reached its peak at nearly 4,000 new cases per week around the same time, but still has over 2,000 new cases being reported per day, according to county statistics.
Smaller communities like those in Calaveras County have seen cases rise steadily, though at much smaller numbers, since the beginning of the year. Calaveras County’s Coronavirus Dashboard reports 154 active Covid cases and eight hospitalizations as of Monday, Jan. 24, with a total of 5,548 confirmed cases since April of 2020. The number of daily new cases reported was 16 on Wednesday, Jan. 19, down from 96 on Jan. 7. There have been 97 Covid-related deaths in the county as of Tuesday, Jan. 25, with the most recent fatality being a woman in her 50s.
Neighboring Amador and Tuolumne counties, however, have seen higher numbers of cases than Calaveras. In a statement from Amador County Public Health last week, the county reported 350 active cases and 13 Covid-related hospitalizations, only one of which was reported to be vaccinated. Tuolumne County reported 248 new cases, 1,020 active cases, and 12 current hospitalizations on Monday, Jan. 24.
Many parts of the country are seeing large numbers of hospitalizations, with some hospitals suffering critical staffing shortages that further compound the issue.
Jaquelyn Lugg, spokesperson for Adventist Health Sonora, told the Enterprise that they are “seeing a significant increase of COVID-19 cases amid the Omicron surge, like facilities across California.” Lugg also stated that Adventist Health is dealing with “significant staffing impacts” due to the recent surge in cases. While the hospital staff is “exhausted” due to nearly “two full years of frontline pandemic response,” according to Lugg, the hospital is managing the situation by limiting visitors, avoiding non-urgent procedures requiring hospital stays, and “closely monitoring cases and staffing levels to update our policies as the situation evolves.”
Lugg says they are grateful for the dedicated caregivers who “continue to show up, day in and day out” and asks that the community “be kind to one another” and be patient with care providers at their clinics and hospital. “Most importantly, please be safe and continue to take steps to protect yourself and our community,” pleads Lugg.
Staffing issues due to Covid have caused problems elsewhere, too, with understaffed school districts like Calaveras Unified struggling to keep up with staff and student absences. Continuing supply chain issues and staffing shortages have strained retail and service industries, and even large corporations like Starbucks are struggling to meet customer demands, adjusting hours or temporarily closing locations due to lack of staff.
Recently, both Amador County and Calaveras County Starbucks locations have modified hours or closed for entire days, with one anonymous source telling the Enterprise that 18 out of 22 employees at the location she works at have either tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19, leaving only three employees and a manager to run the busy store.
Meanwhile, at-home Covid tests have all but disappeared from store shelves in recent weeks, and staffing issues are also making it harder to get a PCR lab test for some.
The White House recently launched a new website, covidtests.gov, where every household in America can sign up to receive four free at-home Covid tests, though it may take a few weeks to get them. Additionally, starting Jan. 15, health insurance plans are required to cover the cost of over-the-counter COVID-19 tests purchased online or through pharmacy and retail locations. The website states, “Consumers can find out from their plan or insurer if it provides direct coverage of over-the-counter COVID-19 tests through such a program or whether they will need to submit a claim for reimbursement. If you are charged for your test after January 15, keep your receipt and submit a claim to your insurance company for reimbursement.”
The Calaveras Public Health mobile vaccination and testing team is offering free vaccination and testing clinics throughout the County. Residents can register for a vaccine or booster shot at www.myturn.ca.gov, or sign up for a free PCR lab COVID Test at https://bit.ly/3wpNEUU. For more information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County COVID-19 website: https://covid19.calaverasgov.us/.