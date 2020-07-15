Fire chief accused of involuntary manslaughter

The Grand Jury released an indictment last week accusing a local fire chief of felony involuntary manslaughter in a wildfire-related fatality in 2017.
Between July 17, 2017 and July 29, 2017, Mike Dell’Orto, fire chief of the Mokelumne Hill Fire Protection District allegedly “unlawfully, and without malice,” killed David Rios “in the commission of a lawful act which might have produced death, in an unlawful manner, and without due caution and circumspection,” the indictment reads.
Dell’Orto, 74, of Mokelumne Hill, was booked and released at the Calaveras County Jail lobby July 8 after posting a $25,000 bail, Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Greg Stark confirmed.
The timeline in the indictment matches the same time period during which a 117-acre wildland fire known as the Maria Fire ignited off Jesus Maria Road and Music Gulch Road in Mokelumne Hill.
A California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit incident report indicates that the fire started July 17, and its cause was listed as unknown as of early 2018.
Rios, the victim named in the indictment, sustained third degree burns over 90% of his body as a result of the fire, the Enterprise reported in 2017.
The Enterprise reported that Rios “was pinned between a wire fence surrounding (his) home and the flames that shot up a nearby hill in less than a minute” when the fire got to him.
The official cause of his death about two months after the fire was heart failure, which succeeded liver and kidney issues, according to the report.
Dianna Rios, Rios’ wife, told the Enterprise in 2017 that she was still looking for answers as to what started the fire that killed her husband, adding that the fire began near a tree across an adjacent hill on a 950-acre parcel her father lives on.
Rios’ family raised over $15,000 to help cover medical expenses in the two months Rios was in critical condition, based on a GoFundMe page.
A family member could not be reached for comment.
When reached for comment Tuesday, Cal Fire officials referred the Enterprise to the District Attorney’s (DA) Office for all questions related to the matter, including whether the cause of the Maria Fire is still under investigation.
When reached for comment Tuesday, Dell’Orto told the Enterprise that his attorney advised that all questions regarding the matter be directed to the DA’s Office as well.
District Attorney Barbara Yook could not be reached for comment.