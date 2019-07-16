A wildland fire off Highway 4 and Milton Road near the northern boundary of Stanislaus County was contained at 202 acres by California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) crews Monday.
The fire was first reported just before 10:50 a.m. and contained by 3:40 p.m., according to Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit Public Information Officer Emily Kilgore. Air attack arrived on scene at 11 a.m., reporting the fire at 10 acres with one structure threatened. That grew to 50 acres by 11:15 a.m., and additional aircraft was requested. Crews stopped forward progress of the blaze, which had grown to 200 acres, at 12 p.m.
There were no structures destroyed and no injuries. The cause is under investigation.