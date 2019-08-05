The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for an elderly San Andreas woman who was reported missing on Sunday.
Helen Coultrup, 87, was last seen driving a 2010 silver or light-blue Toyota Yaris hatchback near the area of Highways 12 and 26 in Valley Springs, between the hours of 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, authorities said.
According to family members, Coultrup suffers from memory problems.
Coultrup’s granddaughter Molly Coldani, who also lives in San Andreas, told the Enterprise on Aug. 5 that her grandmother may have been missing days before her disappearance was reported.
“She hasn’t touched her account since Aug. 30. She got paid on the 2nd. It’s worrying me because she doesn’t have any money out there,” Coldani said. “My concern is maybe she ran out of gas somewhere or something worse.”
According to Coldani, Coultrup was reported missing by members of her church after she did not show up for the Sunday service. Coldani said she wasn’t notified about her grandmother’s disappearance until family members in Napa alerted her.
Coldani said she called the Sheriff’s Office Sunday evening after learning the news and requested that a Silver Alert be issued.
“They’ve been hesitant to do that for me because of the criteria,” Coldani said. “They weren’t taking it seriously until today.”
A Silver Alert is typically issued regarding missing senior citizens with mental disabilities and/or memory problems.
According to Coldani, Coultrup is able to live independently but “cognitively, is not there all the time.”
Coultrup is described as a white female, 5’6” in height, weighing 200 pounds, with short, curly, gray hair. She often wears glasses attached to a necklace.
According to Coldani, Coultrup has brown eyes--not blue, as authorities initially reported.
Coldani said her grandmother has a “pretty consistent routine” and “doesn’t go off the beaten path.”
She has concerns that Coultrup could have driven as far as Stockton or Modesto.
Anyone with information regarding Coultrup’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500.
08/05/19: This article was updated to include information from Coultrup's family.