Ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election have been sent off to voters across Calaveras County, the Elections Office stated in a press release Monday.
Voters should start seeing ballots in their mailboxes as early as Oct. 9.
Ballots can be returned via drop boxes in Angels Camp, Valley Springs, San Andreas, West Point, Copperopolis and Arnold. They may also be returned by mail in the postage paid envelope, but they have to be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 20.
Vote Centers will be open from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3. for voters that need assistance, want to vote on an accessible tablet, need a replacement ballot, require language assistance or need to register and vote in person.
When voting in person, residents should follow local health guidelines by wearing a face covering and maintaining six feet of social distancing, per the Elections Office’s request.
Sign up here to track your ballot and receive automatic email, text or voice call notifications.
A complete list of voting locations and ballot drop boxes may be found on the Elections Office webpage.
For more information, contact the Elections Office at (209) 754-6376.