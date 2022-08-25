At the Aug. 24 Board of Supervisors meeting, representatives from the tree mortality program and the Calaveras County Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) program gave updates on their respective projects. The board also received a visit from Sheriff Rick DiBasilio who gave some safety advice to anyone looking to do some boating at the local lakes.
Staff announcements
Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasilio spoke during staff announcements to bring awareness to boaters who plan on visiting any of the lakes in Calaveras County. He stated that since the water levels have become so low in places like New Melones Reservoir, many are beaching their boats on exposed sandbars and other low water areas.
He also mentioned people damaging their boat trailers on launching ramps. He explained that since the water is so low, trailers are going off the drop-off at the end of the ramps. He also encouraged people to stay hydrated and wear life jackets to stay as safe as possible while on the water.
Lisa Medina of the Environmental Management Agency announced a free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats that will be held on September 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at Spence Ranch Feed & Seed, 1291 Highway 49, in Angels Camp.
Tree mortality program update
John Osbourn and Tad Mason returned to the board to present a quarterly update on the tree mortality program.
The TSS Consultant report stated that the program has completed 43 projects and removed over 11,800 hazardous trees. This includes U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) parcels.
The report continued by stating that over the summer of 2022, TSS conducted surveys throughout the county to assess the status of previously existing and potentially hazardous trees. The program has expanded to conducting surveys on National Forest land after receiving federal grant money to subsidize some of the costs.
Mason brought up the ongoing threat of the western pine beetle, or bark beetle as they are sometimes called, stating, “We are seeing elevated tree mortality, we’re still not out of the woods yet, no pun intended.”
Multiple projects are still currently underway with more being planned on county, federal, and private land. Some of these projects include the creation of fire breaks.
District 2 supervisor Jack Garamendi asked if the program has any plans to go into the scar zone of the Butte Fire to see if there are any trees in the area that may qualify for removal. Osbourn explained that while there is a project, Project 76, through the county to do so it has to go through FEMA.
But for various reasons, the project has been unable to move forward. Osbourn suggested that the county could drop the project altogether and start a new project through the tree mortality program exclusively.
The problem is that in order for the program to be able to remove the trees in the scar area, it would have to be proven that the hazardous trees needed to be removed due to the drought or bark beetle.
For more information on the tree mortality program visit https://treemortality.calaverasgov.us/.
Calaveras County Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) Fund program update
PLHA, represented by Housing Programs Manager Lee Kimball and Cori Allen of Health and Human Services gave a presentation offering an update on the PLHA grant. The PLHA grant proposal was first brought to the board in Nov. 2021.
The purpose of the grant program according to the PLHA is to, “Provide an ongoing permanent source of funding to all local governments in California to help cities and counties implement plans to increase the stock and occupancy of affordable housing through five-year plans.”
The PLHA determined that two categories needed to be focused on in order to improve housing in the county are down payment assistance and home accessibility modification for disabled/ elderly individuals.
“The Down Payment Grant Program provides funding to families who meet income criteria where the family will pay a share of the down payment cost with a grant capped at $30,000 per household. Our goal is to serve 20 households over the grant period,” said Allen.
One of the rule sets for the down payment grants is deed restrictions. These are to “ensure that the home can only be sold or rented at an affordable rate for low-to-medium income households,” according to the PLHA.
Other restrictions include an addendum that needs to be followed over a five-year period or else the grant must be paid back. They are, “The property owner(s) [must] use the home as their primary residence, the property is not sold, property owner(s) does not change title, and the mortgage is not re-financed.”
The Home Accessibility Modification Grant Program aims to provide home upgrades to disabled/ elderly individuals at no cost to them. Examples of this can be wheelchair ramps and grab bars— payments can also be advanced to the contractors through the program.
The PLHA plans to serve 24 households during the grant period.
Garamendi stated that the most common excuse from developers for the lack of multi-family unit construction is the lack of septic/utility hookup. He asked Kimball if there are any plans to address this issue.
She stated that there are two housing committees that have been formed and are meeting this week to put together a strategic plan that includes working with contractors and developers. She is confident that the issue will be addressed during this process.
“Housing is complicated and there are a lot of grant applications that we can submit. We’ve created a chart of all of those grants that are coming from state and federal sources. So if that is a strategy that the group as a whole wants to go towards we will know which grants to target for that specific purpose,” said Kimball.
To contact a Housing Specialist/Screener call (209)754-6325 or email kpiper@co.calaveras.ca.us. For more information call Lee Kimball at (209)754-6734 or email Lkimball@co.calaveras.ca.us.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on Sept. 13 with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.