At the Aug. 24 Board of Supervisors meeting, representatives from the tree mortality program and the Calaveras County Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) program gave updates on their respective projects. The board also received a visit from Sheriff Rick DiBasilio who gave some safety advice to anyone looking to do some boating at the local lakes.

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

