Sheriff’s deputy involved in head-on collision with DUI suspect

While responding to a call on Sept. 28, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputy Lance Williams was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.
Williams was driving to Spicer Meadow Reservoir on a report of a missing hunter at 10 p.m. Another driver, John Ueda, of Brentwood, was driving westbound during wet, slushy conditions, and crossed into Williams’ lane, according to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office. Despite attempts to avoid colliding with Ueda, Williams’ vehicle was struck head-on.
California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to the call, and placed Ueda under arrest after determining him to be under the influence.
Ueda was booked into the Calaveras County Jail for DUI causing injury, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 causing an accident, and driving with a suspended license. Bail was set at $130,000. Ueda was released on bail, according to Sgt. Greg Stark with the sheriff’s office.
Williams was transported to Mark Twain Medical Center’s emergency room. He was treated and released.