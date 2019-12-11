Pacific Gas & Electric Co. announced on Dec. 6 that it has reached a preliminary settlement agreement of $13.5 billion with wildfire victims that sustained losses from the 2015 Butte Fire, as well as the 2017 Northern California Wildfires and 2018 Camp Fire.
The utility giant entered bankruptcy proceedings earlier this year, citing billions of dollars in liabilities after its equipment was linked to some of the deadliest fires in the state’s history in 2017 and 2018.
More than 1,000 claims have yet to be settled for Butte Fire victims, a number that has not changed since the utility filed for bankruptcy and halted all settlement offers.
“From the beginning of the Chapter 11 process, getting wildfire victims fairly compensated, especially the individuals, has been our primary goal. We want to help our customers, our neighbors and our friends in those impacted areas recover and rebuild after these tragic wildfires,” said CEO and President of PG&E Corporation Bill Johnson. “We appreciate all the hard work by many stakeholders that went into reaching this agreement. With this important milestone now accomplished, we are focused on emerging from Chapter 11 as the utility of the future that our customers and communities expect and deserve.”
The agreement, if approved, would put PG&E on track to emerge from bankruptcy by the June 30, 2020 deadline to participate in the state’s $21 billion dollar wildfire fund.
Established under Assembly Bill 1054, which legislators passed in July, the fund will protect investor-funded utility companies from shouldering the cost of post-wildfire claims.
“While we are still evaluating the plan’s details, we welcome efforts by PG&E to expedite resolution of its bankruptcy cases, and better position itself to access the state’s $21 billion wildfire fund, a critical insurance fund that better prepares California for future wildfires,” reads a statement from the Official Creditors Committee of PG&E. “We seek a swift resolution, one that treats wildfire victims, ratepayers, and our constituents – the hardworking union members, retirees, small and medium-sized businesses, and lenders that supply critical services and materials to the utility – fairly, and are reviewing the merits of the plan to ensure these boxes are checked.”
The settlement still has to be approved by the bankruptcy court and subsequently voted on by wildfire victims, according to Gerald Singleton of Singleton Law Firm, who represents fire victims across the state, including about 300 cases in Calaveras County.
It takes a 50% plus-one vote for the settlement to be approved.
In September, PG&E filed a plan with an $8.4 billion settlement for fire victims, but a court-appointed tort claimants committee fought to bring that number up, Singleton said.
“This is the number that we’ve been fighting for over the last six weeks,” Singleton said of the proposed $13.5 billion settlement that would be paid out to approximately 70,000 claimants. “Individuals have the opportunity to vote on it, and we hope our clients will because this is an important thing for them and their case.”
After PG&E emerges from Chapter 11 reorganization, the Fire Victims Trust will then administer and pay all wildfire claims under the settlement, according to PG&E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo.
“None of us want to get our hopes up, because we have been dragged through the mud,” said Terry McBride, a Butte Fire victim from Mountain Ranch that has yet to settle with PG&E.
McBride, who is still living in a trailer on her property said she’s been waiting on the settlement to build a new house.
“When I look at my friends who have been hit so hard by all of this, the depth of pain in their eyes where they’re stuck, it breaks my heart,” McBride said. “For others who got their settlement, as hard as everything is, they’re still moving forward, but these other people are stuck, and many are in far worse shape than me.”