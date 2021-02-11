A Turlock man died on scene when his motorcycle left the roadway in a single-vehicle collision on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 5:51 p.m. a CHP officer driving eastbound on Highway 4 near Horseshoe Road in Copperopolis witnessed a man traveling the opposite direction on a motorcycle at a high rate of speed. The officer made a U-turn in an attempt to make a traffic stop.

According to a press release issued by the CHP, the officer lost sight of the man, but then witnessed a cloud of dust when coming around a bend in the roadway. The man, riding a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle, had left the highway, resulting in a single-vehicle collision.

The man, who was unidentified pending notification of next of kin, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The CHP reported that drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been a factor, and the agency is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the San Andreas CHP at (209) 754-3541.

