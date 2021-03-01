The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a stabbing that took place at Murphys Historic Hotel on the evening of Feb. 27.
Sgt. Greg Stark of the CCSO reported that the incident took place at around 9:50 p.m. at the hotel, which is in the 400 block of Main Street in Murphys.
Stark said that the suspect is unknown at this time, and that the detective division is currently collecting witness statements and security footage.
The victim was treated and released at a hospital in the valley, Stark said.