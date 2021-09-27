The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a Railroad Flat man who is charged with violation of probation, evading police, and other drug, firearm, and theft related offenses.
Jacob Aaron Main, 43, reportedly evaded police in the early afternoon of Sept. 22 when a deputy attempted a traffic stop on Ridge Road in Railroad Flat citing a felony warrant for his arrest due to an alleged violation of probation.
“The deputy activated his emergency lighting (red and blue lights) and siren to conduct a vehicle enforcement stop. Main failed to yield and accelerated in an attempt to evade arrest. The deputy pursued Main north on Railroad Flat Road and requested assistance from other Calaveras County deputies and California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers in the area,” a sheriff’s office press release reads. “During the pursuit, Main accelerated to speeds over 65 MPH and crossed over the center double yellow line multiple times while traveling across several roadways in the Railroad Flat area. While traveling north on Railroad Flat Road near Noble Road, the vehicle came to a stop while blocking the opposing lane. Main jumped out of the driver’s door and ran down an extremely steep embankment. As he exited the vehicle Main allowed his vehicle to roll back into the deputy’s patrol vehicle. Due to the extremely steep hillside and thick brush, the deputy lost sight of Main after a lengthy foot pursuit.”
Despite an extensive search utilizing CHP air assets, Main was not located.
A search of Main’s 2004 Dodge Ram pickup, which was reported stolen in May from San Andreas, reportedly yielded 60 grams of methamphetamine, 29 grams of heroin, hypodermic needles, and a loaded 9 mm handgun. Main is prohibited from possessing firearms, according to the sheriff’s office.
In addition to a felony warrant issued out of the Calaveras County Superior Court, Main has been charged with new felonies including the possession of illegal drugs, a firearm, a stolen vehicle, and the evasion of a peace officer with disregard for public safety.
Those with information regarding Main’s whereabouts are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (209) 754-6500 or their anonymous tip line, (209) 754-6030.