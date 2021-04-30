The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) announced on Friday that burn permits for outdoor residential burning will be suspended beginning Monday.
“As drought conditions continue to increase fire danger in the region, Cal Fire TCU has suspended all burn permits for outdoor open residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of Tuolumne County, Calaveras County, Eastern Stanislaus County and Eastern San Joaquin County,” a press release from Cal Fire TCU reads. “This suspension takes effect at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 3, and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris including branches and leaves for all residents.”
Cal Fire TCU has also called no burn days for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Since Jan. 1, firefighters across the state have responded to over 1,350 wildfires, which have burned over 2,200 acres.
“We are experiencing dry conditions and fire behavior that would normally be expected later in the season,” Cal Fire TCU Unit Chief Nick Casci said. “Although debris burning is a useful tool to reduce flammable vegetation, the conditions we are experiencing in the Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit have reached the point where debris burning poses an unacceptable risk of starting an unwanted fire.”
Cal Fire is advising residents to ensure that they are prepared for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around their homes.
Some tips for preparing homes and properties include clearing all dead or dying vegetation 100 feet around all structures, landscaping with fire resistant and drought tolerant plants and finding alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris, like chipping or composting.
For additional information on preparing for wildfires, visit readyforwildfire.org.