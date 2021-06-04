Graduation 2021: Senior Bullfrogs celebrate final evening as high school students

Mikenna Grotto took a deep breath moments before she addressed her fellow students, along with the Bret Harte High School teachers, staff, friends and family. The 2021 valedictorian had no idea that when the school year began in August, that she’d be able to stand on Bret Harte’s Dorroh Field and be part of, for the most part, a normal graduation ceremony.
Grotto, along with 123 other senior Bullfrogs, were wearing the customary purple and gold caps and gowns as they celebrated one final moment together before their high school lives came to a close Friday night in Angels Camp.
“I’m happy that I get the chance to stand out here and that we all have the chance to have a graduation,” Grotto said. “I’m just glad to be with the class that I am with.”
It’s no secret that the journey to collecting diplomas was not without many obstacles. The 124 Bret Harte seniors had the last few months of their junior year canceled due to COVID-19 and then to juggle virtual learning with trying to figure out a way to safely return to campus.
For all that the current crop of Bret Harte seniors have had to endure, Bret Harte Union High School District Superintendent Michael Chimente could not be prouder of those who accepted their diplomas Friday night.
“I think this has been a life lesson for everyone and especially our senior class,” Chimente said. “They had what they thought of as a normal school year yanked from under them and having to go to 100% virtual to end their junior year. I really think they developed the perseverance to be successful in life.”
While Bret Harte’s graduation seemed to be like the many that came before it, there were still COVID-19 precautions that were followed. Students were masked and separated on the field. Friends and family had specific areas they were required to sit in and there was no major celebration on the field after the graduation concluded. Yet for Chimente, just being able to have a graduation ceremony was a major step in the right direction and a way to end what has been a year of uncertainty, with a positive moment.
“It really is beyond words,” Chimente said. “When we practiced the other day, I had forgotten how much I missed seeing them every day on campus and how much they had changed and how much they had grown. We missed that not being here every day and interacting with them and helping them and enjoying them. I’m especially happy that we were able to pull this off tonight for them.”
The evening began with a flag salute and the National Anthem sung by Ariana Kirkendall. Class president Aryana Maddux welcomed everyone and was followed by speeches by salutatorian Michael Owens and then words from Grotto. Principal Heath Lane thanked the graduating class and then diplomas were handed out.
As the 124 Bret Harte students moved their tassels from one side of their cap to the other, they officially became 2021 graduates.
“We did it,” Grotto said. “We persevered, we adapted and we changed. We are going to continue on with our lives and make the best of it.”