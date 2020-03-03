As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, 12,313 ballots have been counted in Calaveras County’s 2020 primary election, including ballots that were mailed in by 5 p.m.
With 41% of the 29,845 registered voters in the county tallied, the final count is estimated to be finished by Friday when the remaining mailed-in ballots have been received.
Presidential race
In the presidential race, 23.78% of Calaveras County Democrats supported Bernie Sanders as their nominee, and 95.84% of Republicans supported incumbent Donald Trump.
Reflecting the statewide trend, Sanders has a secure lead over runners-up Michael Bloomberg and Joe Biden, who garnered 19.15% and 16.83% of the Democratic vote in Calaveras County, respectively.
Congressional race
As of 10:30 p.m., with 41% of precincts reporting, incumbent Rep. Tom McClintock was ahead with 55.3% of the vote in the race for California’s Congressional District 4, trailed by Democratic candidate Brynne S. Kennedy, who had secured 35% of the vote. McClintock took about 52% of the vote in the 2018 primary election.
With 55,680 votes secured, Kennedy will be advancing to face the General Election, Kennedy’s campaign said Tuesday night.
“Tonight, the people of District 4 have sent a strong message about their desire for a new kind of politics,” said Kennedy in a statement. “November will be a choice between a successful businessperson who sets partisanship aside to put our community first, and a career politician who has repeatedly surrendered to the demands of party bosses and big moneyed, special interests.”
Chris Baker, spokesman for McClintock, said the campaign is pleased with the results.
“We’re very pleased by the strong support the voters showed Congressman McClintock tonight,” Baker said. “With what looks close to be a 20-point win over the second place candidate. We’re very confident of our chances in the November election.”
Supervisorial races
In the District 1 Supervisorial race, Gary Tofanelli is leading with 57.87% of the vote. Challenger Sharon Romano is trailing with 42.08%.
“I’m disappointed, but all the votes aren’t in yet, so we’ll just keep positive,” said Romano in a phone interview Tuesday night.
Tofanelli could not be reached for comment.
In District 2, incumbent Supervisor Jack Garamendi currently leads with 60.77% of the vote to challenger Laree Garza’s 39.23%.
“I feel pretty confident that we’re going to bring this election home,” Garamendi told the Enterprise Tuesday night. “At this point, it’s been an honor to serve for the last four years and I’m honored that the citizens I represent have endorsed four more years for me, so I look forward to working with the community for another four years and I’m honored by the trust they’ve put in me to continue on.”
Garza told the Enterprise she’s disappointed with the result, but “it’s not over yet. God has a plan, and he’s not done yet.”
In District 4, challenger Amanda Folendorf holds a narrow lead with 50.87% of the vote to incumbent Supervisor Dennis Mills’ 49.13%.
Neither candidate could be reached for comment.
Prop 13
74.56% of Calaveras County voters opposed Proposition 13, a $15 billion school bond measure and the only statewide proposition on the ballot. Early results show 58.9% of California voters said 'no’ to the proposition.