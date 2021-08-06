With the increase in massive wildfires and extreme drought in recent years, conservation organizations are increasingly calling for more aggressive forest management practices.
Fifteen conservation organizations recently signed an open letter to U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore urging a significant increase in the pace and scale of forest treatments on federal forests.
“With this letter, we urge you—as the new Chief—to apply your leadership so that the Forest Service ramps up the pace and scale of needed actions to effectively address the pressing challenges of high-severity wildfires, climate change and loss of biodiversity,” the letter reads. “We are eager to work with you and your team to develop strategies and policies that significantly increase landscape resiliency, reduce surface and ladder fuels, restore fire as a beneficial disturbance process, and promote science-based forest thinning in appropriate locations.”
The Central Sierra Environmental Resource Center (CSERC), a nonprofit based in Twain Harte founded in 1991 to protect water, wildlife and wild places across the region, is among the conservation organizations that signed the letter.
CSERC Executive Director John Buckley has been involved in forest and fire issues in the local region for over four decades, first as a wildland firefighter and later in his role with CSERC.
“With this letter, 15 conservation organizations that are actively involved in forest issues collectively agreed it is essential for the forest service to do more of three key kinds of forest treatments: Thinning selective logging to open up dense overstock forest; biomass removal to take the branches and the tops of logged trees and fallen trees that have fallen all over in many parts of the forest and to get that material out where possible to use it as wood chips, to go to cogeneration plants, or to help use it in other products; and to do a higher level of prescribed burning under cool, moist, safe times of year when you can burn without fires getting away,” Buckley said.
While CSERC has been calling for more aggressive forest treatments for over 20 years, many conservation groups have been reluctant to follow suit, Buckley said.
“There’s been this reluctance from a key influence on the forest service,” he said. “But over the last three years in particular, as massive wildfires have not only burned up communities, killed people and destroyed key values, but have also wiped out many precious forest areas including old growth trees, important watersheds and critical habitat for rare wildlife, everyone has come to the awareness that the status quo is not working. There needs to be more proactive, aggressive forest treatments that get the forest back in a healthier, more resilient condition. … For many of the groups that signed on to this letter, this is one of their first public position statements that they support even more thinning logging and biomass treatments than the forest service is already doing.”
Buckley said that lack of funding has inhibited much-needed forest treatments.
“The single main barrier is not enough funding from Congress year after year that has also resulted in a forest service with less employees than it had 20 years ago and more work needed than it had 20 years ago,” he said. “It’s the combination of not enough funding to pay for projects, and not enough funding to hire enough forest service employees to do the amount of work that’s essential to do.”
Increasing public support for more aggressive actions is also important, Buckley said.
“There are also the challenges of getting the public to support prescribed burning in a cool time of year that does create some smoke, but far, far less than wildfires,” he said. “And it’s important for our center and others to convince members of the public that science-based thinning logging can be done without harming wildlife, and without harming soil and water values, and so it’s trying to get the forest service to do the projects that can build the trust of the public in really turning the corner on so much risk, not just from wildfires, but also from drought. … Getting going is essential, because as we can see, we’re not preventing massive, harmful wildfires, or keeping forests resilient to drought. The evidence is all around us that more needs to be done.”
Buckley said that some promising developments in increasing funding are on the horizon, including the potential passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes funding for fighting and preventing wildfires.
“Congress is looking at a number of legislative proposals that would increase funding for treating forest fuels, for getting more fire crews hired, etc.,” Buckley said. “There’s the potential for important, positive actions.”
Before Moore’s recent appointment to lead the forest service, he served for 14 years as regional forester for Region 5, which includes California and Hawaii.
“Many of us have a very strong connection to Randy, and we know that he will listen when we share,” Buckley said. “(He) already knows that we support that broad range of efforts, but it is important for Congress and the public to know we don’t just support prescribed burning, we also strongly support thinning logging and biomass removal—the full range of treatments to help get the forest back in a healthy condition.”
While forest treatments are expensive, suppressing wildfires is even more costly, Buckley said.
“Taxpayers can either pay huge amounts—hundreds of millions of dollars a year—for fire suppression in California, or they can pay hundreds of millions of dollars to get ahead of wildfire risks, and over time to greatly reduce how much is spent on fire suppression as forests become healthier, more resilient, more watersheds are protected, more spectacular recreation destinations are protected, and there’s less of a need in the future to have aggressive retardant drops, and helicopters, and all the things that get poured into fire fighting at this time. So, you pay now, or you pay in the future.”
The forest service estimates that 6-9 million acres of the 20 million acres it manages in California is in need of restoration.