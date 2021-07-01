Viewers everywhere now have the chance to watch ‘First Date’ at home and in select theatres, starting Friday.
The debut film of local filmmaking duo Manuel Crosby and Darren Knapp, “First Date” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival’s NEXT session in January.
The 103-minute-long feature film follows shy highschooler Mike (Tyson Brown), who buys a beat-up ’65 Chrysler to take his crush, Kelsey, (Shelby Duclos) on their first date. However, the young couple is thrust into a wild night of misadventure in a dark comedy that encompasses teen romance, coming of age and “shoot ’em up” action.
Scenes from “First Date” were shot in Valley Springs, Angels Camp and Amador County. The cast includes more than 20 main characters, all of whom were cast from the Sacramento and Mother Lode regions, including Shari Schweigler of Copperopolis, and former Calaveras County residents Sara Garcia, Graham Green and Dave Reimer.
Crosby and Knapp both grew up in Valley Springs and attended Calaveras High School.
In spring, “First Date” was picked up by Magnet Releasing, a branch of Magnolia Pictures, and will first be playing at The Tower Theatre in Sacramento July 1 through July 4.
Viewers can also stream the movie on services including iTunes, Amazon Video, and YouTube beginning July 2.
To learn more about participating theatres and streaming services, visit firstdatethemovie.com.