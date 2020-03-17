$4M in fire prevention grants awarded to Calaveras County

For the 2020 grant cycle, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) has awarded $43.5 million in fire prevention grants across the state, and Calaveras County is receiving nearly 10% of the pot.
Collectively, about $4 million was awarded to the county, all of which will be used for contiguous fuel reduction work along the Ebbetts Pass Corridor from Murphys to Dorrington.
The funding was split between two recipients, one of which was the Calaveras County Resource Conservation District (RCD).
The $2.1 million awarded to the RCD will fund the construction of a new fuel break from Murphys to Forest Meadows designed to protect 7,000 homes along the Highway 4 corridor.
The goal is to reduce wildfire hazards, provide greater safety to firefighters by creating a defensible area and reduce the intensity of wildfires, according to the project description.
The fuel break will be “shaded,” according to RCD Executive Director Gordon Long. That means reducing ladder fuels, but saving some larger, shady trees to keep habitat intact and suppress growth of flammable shrubs, he said.
“This is RCD’s first big project,” Long said in a March 14 phone interview. “We’ve had a couple small ones, but … this is a big deal for us.”
The grant expires in 2024, and a series of environmental studies for the project will likely take at least a year, Long said.
Contracting locally is important to Long.
“We are expecting to have multiple contractors on it, and we are going to try to work with locals as much as we can,” Long said. “That’s an important part of RCD’s process.”
The other recipient was Calaveras Healthy Impact Product Solutions (CHIPS), a local nonprofit that puts at-risk individuals to work on forest restoration and fuel reduction projects in Amador and Calaveras counties.
“It’s a great day for Calaveras County,” said CHIPS Founder Steve Wilensky in a March 12 phone interview. “What it shows is that on a broad set of fronts and across the entire foothills area, you’ve got communities and organizations that have achieved a high skill set in applying for funds, managing and deploying those funds for local benefits. It’s a remarkable moment in terms of resources being allocated, and the first time I’ve seen in 15 years of efforts where resources are available and the ability to access them is beginning to come close to matching the needs we have here for restoration, stewardship and fire safe work.”
The organization’s fundraising has ramped up since the addition of Executive Director Regine Miller, who “has done nothing short of spectacular and heroic work” since her arrival in 2019, Wilensky said.
Since last year, CHIPS has raised a total of $5.5 million, including the recent $1.9 million grant from Cal Fire.
That grant will cover the costs of revisiting Cal Fire dozer lines constructed during the 2015 Butte Fire to provide ingress and egress for firefighters and minimize the fire’s spread.
Treatment for the project, which will purportedly reduce wildfire risk and protect 5,586 structures and 22,250 acres, will be on 940 acres from Avery to Arnold where chaparral and flammable brush have sprouted back up.
To Wilensky, the benefits of these two projects go beyond wildfire safety – they represent a big step toward building a local forest-restoration economy based on thinning and controlled burning.
The planned projects, which will take multiple years to complete, “build on each other and will be able to develop a local workforce,” Wilensky said. “This will be money that goes into the Calaveras economy, since both organizations are dedicated to the triple bottom line: environmental, economic and community benefit. That means resources will stay home wherever possible.”
The grants were two of roughly 16 that organizations, special districts and county staff from Calaveras County applied for in 2019.
Cal Fire’s Fire Prevention Grants Program is on its sixth grant cycle, and has become more competitive, in part, since applicants are more experienced and working closely with their local Cal Fire unit contacts, officials at the agency’s state office told the Enterprise in December of 2019.
Projects are ranked based on the overall benefit to reduce the threat of wildfires to the greatest number of habitable structures, state responsibility area and people. Also prioritized are projects designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and benefit low income, disabled or elderly populations.
It’s funded through California Climate Investments (CCI), a statewide program that allocates billions of cap-and-trade dollars toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment – particularly in low income and disadvantaged communities.
Generally, award recipients include cities, counties, fire districts, Native American tribes and other nonprofits.
The projects all fall in line with California’s Strategic Fire Plan, which was adopted in 2019, according to Cal Fire.
Since 2014, the agency has funded over 430 local fire prevention grants totaling more than $150 million.