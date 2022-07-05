On June 27, Karen Vail took her oath of office as the new Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools.
The board also passed a resolution to recognize former superintendent of schools Scott Nanik for 20 years of service. Nanik is stepping down from the role as of July 1 to become
Bret Harte Union High School District Superintendent.
Scott expressed, “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time serving CCOE, and I am excited for the guidance that Karen will provide.”
Vail added, “The future of education is bright in Calaveras County and I am honored to be leading education in a positive direction.”