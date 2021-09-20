From Aug. 23 to Sept. 3, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit served six search warrants for illegal marijuana cultivation, which resulted in three arrests and the seizure of more than 5,500 growing marijuana plants, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
The first search warrant for illegal marijuana cultivation was served on Aug. 23 in the 5000 block of Paramae Road in Rail Road Flat, where deputies seized 107 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $74,000.
While no suspects were contacted at the scene, evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing.
Two days later on Aug. 25, deputies served a warrant in the 3000 block of Roden Lane in West Point, where they found that a residence had been converted for indoor marijuana cultivation and seized 971 growing marijuana plants. No suspects were contacted at the scene, but evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing.
On Sept. 2, deputies served another warrant on a parcel located off of Quartz Mountain Road in West Point, where 371 growing marijuana plants were seized with an estimated value exceeding $259,000.
The site had previously been eradicated in April, when 612 growing marijuana plants were eradicated. Although no suspects were contacted at the site, evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing.
On the same day, deputies served an unrelated search warrant in the 6000 block of Riata Way in Angels Camp, where they seized 3,688 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $4.7 million, as well as two firearms.
“A portion of the residence had been converted for indoor marijuana cultivation, and a large shop structure on the property had been entirely converted for indoor marijuana cultivation,” the press release from the sheriff’s office reads. “The shop consisted of two levels and multiple rooms containing marijuana in several stages of growth. Calaveras County Code Enforcement Officers responded to the site and Red Tagged the structure for violations including unsafe electrical and construction.”
Three suspects were arrested at the scene. Xiaoping Liang, 40, of San Mateo; Mei Chang Chen, 57, of Angels Camp; and Xiongying Chen, 56, of Angels Camp, were booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale, maintaining a premises for sales of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a crime.
On Sept. 3, deputies served another warrant in the 3100 block of Berkesey Lane in Valley Springs, where they found that a residence had been converted for indoor marijuana cultivation and seized 393 growing marijuana plants and 24 pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated value exceeding $542,000.
Deputies contacted no suspects at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
On the same day, deputies served an unrelated search warrant in the 2000 block of Andreas Vista Drive in San Andreas, seizing 54 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $70,000.
“This location was previously eradicated in 2017 in which 208 growing marijuana plants and 1,220 pounds of processed marijuana were seized and again in 2018 in which 191 growing marijuana plants were seized,” the release reads.
Although no suspects were contacted at the scene, evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to contact its anonymous marijuana tip line at (209) 754-6870.