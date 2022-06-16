Sheriff’s Log
Monday, June 6
Burglary
8:58 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Jenny Lind and Milton roads.
Battery
12:43 p.m., Paloma – Battery; report taken. Gwin Mine Road.
Burglary
1:12 p.m., Sheep Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Sheep Ranch Road.
Tuesday, June 7
Theft
7:58 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Pine Street.
Vandalism
9:29 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Vandalism; report taken. Jesus Maria Road.
Theft
10:36 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.
Wednesday, June 8
Theft
11:20 a.m., Murphys – Theft; report taken. French Gulch Road.
Explosion
2:40 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Explosion; no report taken. Railroad Flat Road.
Battery
8:48 p.m., Arnold – Battery; report taken. Anna Lee Way.
Thursday, June 9
Suspicious person
9:34 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; arrest made. Gold Strike and Hawver roads.
Vandalism
1:50 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Pine Street.
Suspicious circumstances
9 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Suspicious circumstances; arrest made. Ponderosa Way.
Friday, June 10
Theft
6:52 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Riley Way.
Identity theft
2:23 p.m., San Andreas – Identity theft; report taken. Market Street.
Arson
8:15 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Arson; report taken. South Railroad Flat and Prussian Hill roads.
Saturday, June 11
Battery
1:53 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; arrest made. Pope Street.
Cruelty to animals
9:16 a.m., Angels Camp – Cruelty to animals; report taken. Pool Station Road.
Suspicious circumstances
10:26 a.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious circumstances; arrest made. Highway 12.
Sunday, June 12
Burglary
6:04 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Burglary
2:18 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Gold Strike Road.
Assault with a deadly weapon
6:10 p.m., Valley Springs – Assault with a deadly weapon; arrest made. McAtee Street.
Booking Log
Wednesday, June 8
Chancy McLellon Fenton, 52, was arrested at 1 p.m. at the 3800 block of Dunn Road in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Thursday, June 9
Nicholas Joseph Allen Frazier, 39, was arrested at 2:58 p.m. at the 0 block of West St. Charles Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of vandalism.
Brian Wade Massey Sr., 51, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. at Ponderosa Way in Mokelumne Hill and booked on suspicion of oral copulation by force or threatened retaliation and sexual assault with an object.
Saturday, June 11
Michael Scott Foeldi Jr., 33, was arrested at 3 a.m. at the 2600 block of Rose Marie Lane in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize and child abuse possibly resulting in great bodily injury or death.
Sunday, June 12
Antonio Richardo Gonzalez, 48, was arrested at 12:54 a.m. at the 500 block of Barney Way in West Point and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Robert Duke Fenton, 24, was arrested at 6:51 p.m. at the 8200 block of McAtee Street in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm.
Jamey Lynn Maroney, 45, was arrested at 7:52 p.m. at the 2100 block of Highway 4 in Arnold and booked on suspicion of vandalism.