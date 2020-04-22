Although it can be difficult to gauge the extent of compliance with social distancing restrictions, a new data tool provides some insight into how local residents are responding.
Unacast, a company that specializes in collecting and analyzing location data, recently released a free online tool to help individuals and organizations understand the efficacy of social distancing initiatives employed to fight the novel coronavirus.
In gauging compliance with stay-at-home orders and other restrictions, the company uses location data from cell phones to track changes in mobility across the United States since the beginning of the outbreak. Localities are given three separate grades based on decrease in mobility, decrease in nonessential visits, and decrease in encounters between people. A final score is then given that is an average of the three. The data is updated daily with a 12-hour lag, and can be accessed online at unacast.com/covid19.
According to Unacast’s analysis as of Tuesday, the United States as a whole is currently seeing a 40-55% decrease in average mobility, which is based on decrease in total distance traveled; a 60-65% decrease in nonessential visits; and a 82-94% decrease in encounters between people. This gives the country a “C+” grade according to Unacast’s Social Distancing Scoreboard.
The state of California received a “B” grade, with a 40-55% reduction in average mobility, a greater than 70% decrease in nonessential visits, and a 82-94% reduction in encounters.
In Calaveras County, the tool shows a less than 25% decrease in average mobility, a less than 55% decrease in non-essential visits, and a greater than 94% decrease in encounters, resulting in a “D+” average.
Neighboring Amador, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties each received a “D+” as well, while Tuolumne County was graded “C.” No data is currently available for Alpine County.
The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging compliance with social distancing measures as the most effective way of slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
“In the age of COVID-19, reducing visits to non-essential businesses and limiting social interactions is an important and oft-repeated message coming from municipalities and government agencies,” Unacast Head of Product & Insights Madeline Ngo said in a statement. “But equally important is knowing whether or not citizens are responding to that message. This is the core value of our Social Distancing Scoreboard: enabling policy makers, researchers and health officials to measure the efficacy of their efforts. And so far, we are seeing our efforts bear fruit – we’ve been contacted by government officials and health policy experts at the local, state, and federal levels expressing great enthusiasm for our aggregated analysis and partnering with us to make their response to COVID-19 even better and smarter.”
Due to the lack of data on shelter-in-place compliance currently available, Unacast’s scoreboard is a useful tool. But analyzing rural and urban areas using the same methods is problematic.
County residents likely had different travel habits prior to the shelter-in-place order than residents of more urban areas. For instance, those who have to drive a considerable distance to the grocery store likely made fewer regular trips prior to the outbreak than those who have a store nearby, and changes in total distance traveled would reflect this disparity, even if rural and urban residents exhibited the same level of compliance with the shelter-in-place order once it was instituted.
Also, less data is available for rural areas, and with less data comes less accuracy.
As of Tuesday, there have been 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. With a total population of about 45,600, this equates to an infection rate of 0.026%.
“The residents of Calaveras County are doing a tremendous job in complying with the local public health stay-at-home orders,” Calaveras County Health Officer Dean M. Kelaita, MD, said on Monday. “I have never been so proud to be a member of this community in my 25 years here. The sacrifices our public has made in participating in social distancing and avoiding nonessential activities has bent the curve downward in terms of reduced COVID-19 infections in our community, spared the healthcare system from being overwhelmed, and has saved lives. This virus has picked a fight with the wrong county.”
Kelaita said that the lifting of restrictions would be a gradual process.
“I understand that people are frustrated, scared, and anxious,” he said. “We all want to see life get back to normal. Society and the economy will not, however, be able to open back up instantly, like turning on a switch. Rather, over the next several weeks and months we should expect to see a gradual phasing back in of the nonessential activities and businesses we have come to enjoy. If we open things back up too soon, before we can fully test and trace new coronavirus cases, we are likely to experience a resurgence of disease activity.”