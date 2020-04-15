Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in an adult male resident of Valley Springs and an older male resident of West Point.
Calaveras County Public Health announced on Wednesday that the first case in the Valley Springs man has been linked to another known case in the county. However, the source of the West Point man’s exposure to the novel coronavirus has yet to be determined.
“We should expect additional cases of novel coronavirus among Calaveras residents before the outbreak begins to subside. Please know that the actions you take today are the best way for us to slow the spread of COVID-19 into Calaveras communities,” Calaveras County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, stated in a news release. “In order to keep our numbers low, it is important for people to limit interactions with those outside of their households.”
The new case in Valley Springs is the fourth to be identified within the town of 3,500. Community spread is suspected in two prior Valley Springs cases where the source of exposure could not be identified by Public Health.
The total number of confirmed cases in Calaveras County is now 11, though six of those cases have since recovered.
Copperopolis has seen the highest number of confirmed cases in the county, including three residents who contracted the virus several weeks ago aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship.
Dorrington has also experienced one confirmed case in an older woman who is believed to have been exposed outside of the county.
Amador County has reported seven confirmed cases as of Tuesday, while Tuolumne County reports two.
So far, there have been no COVID-19 related deaths reported in the Mother Lode region.