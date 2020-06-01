The Bret Harte Union High School Class of 2020 graduated on Friday in a procession of decorated cars, cheered on by teachers, administrators and first responders who lined the route.
One senior remarked that the experience was like a graduation theme park ride. It began along South Main Street in Angels Camp to the sound of honking cars, proceeded through the campus bus chute, which was transformed into a tunnel of encouraging posters, music and words shouted by favorite teachers, and ended near the school parking lot, where seniors were handed their diplomas through the car window, had their picture taken and bid farewell to the school they had not seen since March 13.
“Class of 2020, this is not the graduation ceremony you envisioned,” a statement written on behalf of school staff in the commencement pamphlet reads. “Your last semester on campus was a time you have been anticipating for many years. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a disruption in your final months at Bret Harte and countless opportunities to celebrate your crowning achievements. While these circumstances are both historic and unique, you have successfully navigated challenging situations in the past. We are a resilient community and each of you will not only persevere, but you will grow from this experience.”
In planning the unorthodox ceremony, Bret Harte Principal Heath Lane, Bret Harte Union High School District Superintendent Mike Chimente and Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik worked with county Public Health to develop a plan that was permissible under state guidelines.
Great efforts to make the day special were evident, with the Angels Camp Fire Department fastening purple and gold balloons atop the sky-high ladder on one of their engines – an impressive end to the commencement route. Each of the 123 seniors also received a $100 bill from the Grad Night Foundation of Calaveras County, in lieu of the annual party organized by the group.
On June 12, the school will release a virtual commencement ceremony for family and friends to view. It will include addresses by valedictorian Kiana Harker and salutatorian Luvdeep Kaur, as well as music performed by students.
Calaveras High School in San Andreas will host its own drive-through graduation ceremony later this month.