Two more cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County have been diagnosed, linked to a previously diagnosed case, according to a press release issued by Calaveras Health and Human Services Agency.
The patients, an adult male and a female infant, are both residents of San Andreas, and Public Health staff is investigating the latest cases to see who else might have been in contact with them. Those who have had close personal contact with the patients will be “assessed and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” the release stated.
“As we do more testing, we should expect to find additional cases of COVID-19 among Calaveras residents,” said Calaveras County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, in the release. “However, you should still take preventative steps to protect yourself and others. Household spread of COVID-19 is common because of the shared space and close contact with household members, which is why it is important to protect yourself when caring for someone who is sick.”
Thirteen of the 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county have recovered and there have been no reported deaths in the county due to the virus.
Those wanting to be tested can do so at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome and appointments can be made at lhi.care/covidtesting.com or by calling (888) 634-1123.