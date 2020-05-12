In the words of Pastor Sean Paulson, “the church is the people, and a building is a tool.”
Nonetheless, Paulson, his wife, Nicole, and their congregation of roughly 100 Copperopolis residents had been saving up for a place of their own since the 2006 when the church was founded. In the years that followed, Copper Canyon Baptist Church (CCBC) convened each Sunday in the Copperopolis Elementary School gym – that is, until COVID-19.
Like all churches across California, CCBC was deemed nonessential and forced to transition its services to an online format after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued his March 19 stay-at-home order. But unlike most congregations, which still had a place of worship to drive up to or attend remotely, Paulsen preached from his own home via livestream as Copperopolis Elementary was closed indefinitely.
Then, amid the chaos, something wonderful happened. The church was finally able to purchase a plot of land they’d been eyeing for years – a seven-acre parcel off Antelope Street, near the historic center of town. The purchase was finalized on April 15.
“We’re pretty amazed that, even during this, while we’re separated and doing Zoom Bible studies and streaming services from my living room, that God provided this money,” Paulson said.
The house of worship itself will be a long time coming, as the Paulsons seek to build “in wisdom” and not in debt. However, they plan to make good use of the land in the meantime, congregating under pop-up tents and potentially building an amphitheater to host outdoor services, so long as the weather allows.
On Mother’s Day, May 10, the church held their first homegrown service at their new location. Prior to the event, Paulson and two teenaged helpers weed-whacked the property to mitigate fire hazards, and church member Bruce Eads pulled up his flatbed trailer to set up a stage. Deacon Michael McCurdy fashioned a six-foot-long stick to instruct parishioners on how much distance to keep when parking. By mid-morning, two-dozen families watched from cars and pickup trucks as their pastor preached and the worship team sang over the drone of a generator.
“People still didn’t show up on time,” Paulson said with a chuckle. “It’s still church.”
Yet the drive-up service on an empty plot of land was a hard-won privilege – a privilege Paulson believes to be a constitutional right, even in times of turmoil. The pastor says he initially asked the county for permission to livestream a service from the property, but that request was denied due to the worship team exceeding two people. He called again a week later to propose a drive-up service, but that request was also denied.
“If you can protest on the road, standing next to each other with no masks, and not get arrested, or go to the beach while remaining six feet apart, why can’t you go to a parking lot and stay six feet apart?” Paulson wondered.
In the last week of April the tides shifted, and an affiliated Southern Baptist church, Glory Bound Fellowship, obtained county permission for drive-up services. Since then, CCBC and some other neighboring congregations have adopted the drive-up format, though there are stirrings statewide among hundreds of pastors who demand more leeway in gathering their flocks.
“Churches in California plan to open for regular services on (May 31),” Paulson said. “It happens to be Pentecost Sunday on the church calendar. Many churches have signed petitions to do church on (May 31), despite the rules.”
Although CCBC is not one of those churches, Paulson is “very much in favor” of churches reopening. He doesn’t deny that incidents of coronavirus outbreaks at other congregations, like the 71 infected people linked to Bethany Slavic Missionary Church in Sacramento, are reasons for caution and good practice of social distancing measures. But Paulson, a self-proclaimed “small government person,” said he is baffled by businesses like Walmart being permitted to operate while churches remain shuttered.
“As a church, we can stand up and say we are allowed to meet, constitutionally. There is a feeling that we know it’s part of who we are. We are meant to meet,” he said. “We don’t want to be rebels just to be rebels, but it gets to a point where what is happening is no longer lawful.”
There are some aspects of the church that the state has deemed essential. The Copperopolis Community Food Pantry has continued serving approximately 50 families monthly during the pandemic. Founded by Crossroads Church nearly 20 years ago, volunteers including those from CCBC now don masks and gloves to deliver food to waiting cars on the third Thursday of each month. Paulson hopes that the recently-opened Lake Tulloch will bring enough vacationers to Fill the Boot this Memorial Day weekend – the primary source of year-round funding for the food pantry.
He also hopes that his congregation will soon be permitted to get out of their cars and enjoy a service in the open air; though hugs, handshakes and holding hands in prayer will be relics of the past.
For more information regarding Copper Canyon Baptist Church, call Pastor Sean Paulson at 743-4594.