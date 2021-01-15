The following press release was issued by Calaveras Public Health.
Calaveras Public Health announces the launch of a new COVID-19 dashboard. The interactive dashboard provides the community with local COVID-19 information. It will help minimize the discrepancy that existed between the number of COVID-19 cases reported by Calaveras Public Health and those reported by the state. As a result, the public should expect a large number of cases to be reported in today’s count that will continue until it is resolved. Due to this change, the case count will be approximate and may change or even decrease due to duplicates, incorrect addresses, or individuals found not to reside within Calaveras County. The dashboard replaces the weekly press releases and COVID-19 infographic. It will be updated daily, Monday-Friday, except on holidays.
Calaveras Public Health partnered with Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center to vaccinate people living in Calaveras County who are 65 years of age and older. Persons 65 years of age and older interested in getting the vaccine should call (209) 754-2564. Those who call will need to provide your full name, date of birth, and a phone number. COVID-19 vaccines, including their administration, are free.
COVID-19 vaccination is one of the most important tools to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccines help our immune system fight infections in the future. The COVID 19 vaccine protects us from the virus that causes COVID-19. It is meant to prevent you from getting COVID-19. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine and Calaveras County’s plan for vaccine rollout visit
https://covid19.calaverasgov.us/Vaccines
Calaveras Public Health urges the public to assume widespread transmission of COVID-19 within our county and take the recommended prevention measures seriously to protect their family and friends from this pandemic. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus:
∙ Wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth when you leave home, including public places and anywhere you will be around people who do not live with you.
∙ Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
∙ Stay at least 6 feet away from other people.
∙ Stay home if you are sick.
∙ Avoid gathering with other households.
Calaveras Public Health is offering no-cost, community-based testing sites throughout the county. Anyone can get tested at these free testing clinics, even if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19. Testing location, days and times vary.
VALLEY SPRINGS
February 10
Jenny Lind Fire Department
6501 Jenny Lind Road
9:30AM - 1:30PM
COPPEROPOLIS
January 27 and February 24
The Armory
695 Main Street
9:30AM - 1:30PM
WEST POINT
January 20 and February 17 West Point Community Hall 22283 Highway 26
10:00AM - 1:00PM
No appointment is needed at these testing sites. Register ahead and show up anytime during testing hours. People can register using a QR code or by visiting https://bit.ly/3h1pTMT. If you are unable to register online, you will be able to register at the site. Masks covering your nose and mouth are required. Other dates and locations will be announced.
The test is a self-administered nasal swab. It only goes into the nostril a little bit to gather a sample. Results typically take 1-3 days, though the actual time may vary. You will receive your results online. A text and email notification will be sent when results are ready.
The goal of these testing clinics is to quickly identify people who are currently infectious with COVID-19, including those who may not know they are infected. Identifying people who are infected will help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community. People should take these steps while waiting for test results:
∙ If you have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 or have any symptoms of COVID-19, stay home and away from others
∙ Monitor your health for symptoms of COVID-19
∙ Think about the people you have recently been around. This will be important information to give health workers if your test is positive.
∙ Answer the phone call from Calaveras Public Health or call 754-6460 if your test is positive.
People should self-quarantine as much as possible while awaiting the results. Without self-quarantine during that time, you may be exposing others to the virus if you have it. If you get a negative result on your test, continue to physically distance yourself and monitor for symptoms. If you get a positive result on your test, you should isolate yourself as much as possible. Work with family and friends ahead of time to make a shared plan for how to help someone with COVID-19 receive care, isolate, and go to the hospital if symptoms are severe. A person who has tested positive with COVID-19 may not have all or any of these symptoms. A person who has tested positive but does not have any symptoms is considered asymptomatic and can still pass on the virus to others while they are infectious.
The Regional Stay at Home Order remains in effect. Calaveras County is grouped with 11 other counties which include: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne. Calaveras is currently subject to the requirements of the Regional Stay at Home Order given that the regional ICU bed capacity remains below 15%.
The Regional Stay at Home Order urges Californians to stay at home as much as possible to limit the mixing with other households that can lead to COVID-19 spread. It allows access to (and travel for) critical services and allows outdoor activities to preserve Californians’ physical and mental health. The order will be lifted when a region’s projected ICU capacity meets or exceeds 15%. This will be assessed on a weekly basis.
Everyone is at risk for COVID-19 and should take precautions to avoid getting exposed to the virus. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. This means that they may be hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or may even be fatal. COVID-19 can be very serious and Calaveras Public Health asks that you follow the safety guidelines.
Because COVID-19 is highly infectious, one infection can quickly grow into an outbreak. The safest way to gather is to spend time with people in the same household and gather virtually with family and friends who aren’t from your household. Traveling to see friends
and family could increase your risk of infection and further the spread of COVID-19 in your community. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) strongly recommends:
∙ Californians stay home or in their region and avoid non-essential travel ∙ Anyone arriving into California should self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival.
For complete details and requirements, read CDPH’s Travel Advisory.
OptumServe continues to provide no-cost COVID-19 testing at the Sonora location. Register online at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123. The testing site is located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Blake Elliot Building (Creekside), 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora, CA 95370. Additional COVID-19 test sites can be found on the Calaveras County COVID-19 website. Starting on January 19, OptumServe will be providing no-cost COVID-19 testing in Murphys. It will be open every Tuesday after that from 7AM-7PM.It will be located at Ironstone, Heritage Room, located at 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys. People can register using the same OptumServe website and phone number.
Testing for COVID-19 is advised, especially:
∙ People who have symptoms of COVID-19
∙ People who have had close contact with someone that is confirmed to have COVID-19
∙ People who have been asked or referred to get tested by their healthcare provider
Public Health staff continue to investigate new cases to determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive individuals. Close contacts may be contacted by the health department and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.
Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The symptoms of COVID 19 include:
∙ Fever or chills
∙ Cough
∙ Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing ∙ Fatigue
∙ Muscle or body aches
∙ Headache
∙ New loss of taste or smell ∙ Sore throat
∙ Congestion or runny nose ∙ Nausea or vomiting ∙ Diarrhea
Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek emergency care immediately:
∙ Trouble breathing
∙ New confusion or weakness ∙ Bluish lips or face
∙ Persistent pain or pressure in the chest ∙ Inability to wake or stay awake
Calaveras Public Health asks the public to be aware of scams. A contact tracer will never ask for your social security number, bank account number, or credit card information. Our contact tracers work for Calaveras Public Health. Contact tracers help contact people who have COVID-19 to track symptoms and make sure to keep our community safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County COVID-19 website.