The following press release was issued by Calaveras Public Health.
On Tuesday, December 29, 2020, Calaveras Public Health confirmed 99 additional cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County. To date, Calaveras Public Health reports a total of 853 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 711 cases have since recovered while 120 cases remain active. There have been a total of 22 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Calaveras County.
If you get a COVID-19 test, you should self-quarantine as much as possible while awaiting the results. Without self-quarantine during that time, you may be exposing others to the virus if you have it. If you get a negative result on your test, continue to physically distance yourself and monitor for symptoms. If you get a positive result on your test, you should isolate yourself as much as possible. Work with family and friends ahead of time to make a shared plan for how to help someone with COVID-19 receive care, isolate, and go to the hospital if symptoms are severe. A person who has tested positive with COVID-19 may not have all or any of these symptoms. A person who has tested positive but does not have any symptoms is considered asymptomatic and can still pass on the virus to others while they are infectious.
Calaveras Public Health is currently working to resolve a discrepancy between the number of COVID-19 cases reported by us compared to those reported by the state. Positive cases are reported in the state’s coronavirus tracking database. The tests reported to Calaveras Public Health are approximate. Case counts can change or even decrease due to duplicates, incorrect addresses, or individuals found not to reside within Calaveras County. One of the primary objectives of Calaveras Public Health is to protect the health of our community by contacting positive cases to confirm their status, and ensuring they have instructions to safely isolate themselves. Calaveras Public Health is working diligently to resolve case count reporting issues. This becomes more complicated as cases continue to rise, resources become more scarce, and as Calaveras Public Health prioritizes COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution efforts. The public must assume widespread transmission of COVID-19 within our county and take seriously the recommended prevention measures to protect their family and friends from this pandemic.
Calaveras Public Health continues to safely and effectively deliver COVID-19 vaccines and build a system that has the capacity to vaccinate priority groups. Vaccine allocation is administered in phases by prioritizing groups by risk and level of exposure. The initial doses are being used to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers at acute care hospitals,
EMTs and paramedics, staff and residents of skilled nursing facilities, and others providing emergency medical services. Calaveras Public Health will continue efforts to immunize other priority groups as soon as feasible and will be based on available resources. Vaccine will be offered according to the CDPH Allocation Guidelines for COVID-19 Vaccine. While this is hopeful news to people, the best thing everyone can do right now is to stay home as much as possible and only go out for work, exercise, or for essential services. Calaveras Public Health understands that some people may be nervous about the COVID-19 vaccine — this is reasonable. Scientists and medical researchers worked tirelessly to develop and test the vaccine. This has given us the confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine and becomes another critical tool in our toolbox to slow the spread of COVID-19. The vaccine as well as other prevention measures are the roadmap for a faster and more sustainable recovery to help our communities move forward.
The Regional Stay at Home Order remains in effect. Calaveras County is grouped with 11 other counties which include: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne. Calaveras is currently subject to the requirements of the Regional Stay at Home Order given that the regional ICU bed capacity remains below 15%.
The Regional Stay at Home Order urges Californians to stay at home as much as possible to limit the mixing with other households that can lead to COVID-19 spread. It allows access to (and travel for) critical services and allows outdoor activities to preserve Californians’ physical and mental health. The order will be lifted when a region’s projected ICU capacity meets or exceeds 15%. This will be assessed on a weekly basis.
Everyone is at risk for COVID-19 and should take precautions to avoid getting exposed to the virus. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. This means that they may be hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or may even be fatal. COVID-19 can be very serious and Calaveras Public Health asks that you follow the safety guidelines.
Because COVID-19 is highly infectious, one infection can quickly grow into an outbreak. The safest way to gather is to spend time with people in the same household and gather virtually with family and friends who aren’t from your household. Traveling to see friends
and family could increase your risk of infection and further the spread of COVID-19 in your community. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) strongly recommends:
∙ Californians stay home or in their region and avoid non-essential travel ∙ Anyone arriving into California should self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival.
For complete details and requirements, read CDPH’s Travel Advisory.
Nearly 80 people showed up to the first testing event provided by Calaveras Public Health within the county. The event was held Wednesday, December 23, in West Point. Other dates and locations will be announced starting in January
If you would like to get tested for COVID-19, register online at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123. The OptumServe COVID-19 testing site is located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Blake Elliot Building (Creekside), 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora, CA 95370. Additional COVID-19 test sites can be found on the Calaveras County COVID 19 website.
Testing for COVID-19 is advised, especially:
∙ People who have symptoms of COVID-19
∙ People who have had close contact with someone that is confirmed to have COVID-19
∙ People who have been asked or referred to get tested by their healthcare provider
Public Health staff continue to investigate new cases to determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive individuals. Close contacts may be contacted by the health department and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.
Protect yourself and others from COVID-19. The virus is spreading in the community. Stay safe by taking some simple precautions. The best ways to avoid exposure to COVID-19 are to:
∙ Wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth when you leave home, including public places and anywhere you will be around people who do not live with you.
∙ Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
∙ Stay at least 6 feet away from other people.
∙ Stay home if you are sick.
∙ Avoid gathering with other households.
Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The symptoms of COVID 19 include:
∙ Fever or chills
∙ Cough
∙ Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing ∙ Fatigue
∙ Muscle or body aches
∙ Headache
∙ New loss of taste or smell ∙ Sore throat
∙ Congestion or runny nose ∙ Nausea or vomiting ∙ Diarrhea
Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek emergency care immediately:
∙ Trouble breathing
∙ New confusion or weakness ∙ Bluish lips or face
∙ Persistent pain or pressure in the chest ∙ Inability to wake or stay awake
Calaveras Public Health asks the public to be aware of scams. A contact tracer will never ask for your social security number, bank account number, or credit card information. Our contact tracers work for Calaveras Public Health. Contact tracers help contact people who have COVID-19 to track symptoms and make sure to keep our community safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Calaveras Public Health encourages that all people 6 months and older get their yearly flu vaccine. While getting the flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, it is shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death. Please speak with your local medical provider or pharmacist for flu vaccine.
To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County COVID-19 website.