With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise across California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced rollbacks in the reopening of the state on Monday.
“We are now, effective today, requiring all counties to close their indoor activities, their indoor operations, in the following sectors: restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums, cardrooms and the shuttering of all bars (indoor and outdoor),” Newsom said during a COVID-19 update on Monday. “This is in every county in the state of California, not just the counties that were on the monitoring list.”
In addition, Newsom announced further restrictions for the 30 counties now on the state’s monitoring list.
“Fitness centers, places of worship, offices for noncritical sectors, personal care services – that includes hair salons, barbershops – and indoor malls” are required to cease indoor operations, he said. Calaveras County is not currently on the state’s monitoring list, so these businesses can continue to provide indoor services locally.
As case numbers and hospitalizations rise, lack of access to Intensive Care Units (ICU) in rural counties could be a serious issue, Newsom said.
“We’re starting to see in some rural parts of the state an increase in ICU use that is generating some concern,” he said. “That’s fundamentally why today we are moving forward with the modifications.”
Following Newsom’s announcement, the Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency issued a press release on the reopening modifications.
“These actions are in effect until further notice and these closures apply to local guests, tourists and other visitors,” the press release states. “Outdoor operations may be conducted under a tent, canopy or other sun shelter, but only as long as the sides are not closed and there is sufficient outdoor air movement. All indoor operations for the businesses on the closure list are prohibited and activities like check-in should be relocated outdoors. The exception is restroom access. Restrooms may be indoors, however, face coverings are required and physical distancing protocols should be enforced.”
All industry or sector guidance documents from the state must be adhered to, including the wearing of face-coverings, the press release states.
“In an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 the state has developed data metrics that they monitor for each county,” the press release states. “These metrics track local disease transmissions rates, hospitalizations, testing, etc. The state monitors each county’s data and places those counties not meeting the data standards on the County Monitoring List. Counties on the County Monitoring List receive targeted engagement and technical support from the California Department of Public Health and are required to close certain additional businesses for a specified amount of time.”
“Calaveras is not currently on the monitoring list,” said Calaveras County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, in the press release. “However, one metric that we have to keep a close eye on, given we’ve had a significant increase in cases recently, is what’s called the case rate. It’s the number of new COVID-19 cases in a given population. We want to stay below 100 new cases per 100,000 population in the last 14 days. To keep us below the state’s requirements, people must continue to stay home as much as they can, avoid crowded places, confined spaces, and close contact with people not from your household.”
More information about closures can be found on the state’s website at cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Guidance-on-Closure-of-Sectors-in-Response-to-COVID-19.aspx
Guidance documents and other COVID-19 resources can be found at covid19.calaverasgov.us
General questions on COVID-19 can be directed to Calaveras Public Health at 754-6460.