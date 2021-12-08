On Tuesday, the Calaveras County Public Health Division announced the deaths of two elderly males due to COVID-19-related illness.
The deceased were a male in his 70s and another male in his 80s.
Since the onset of the pandemic, 91 Calaveras County residents have died of Covid-related illness.
Public Health reports that just over 54% of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which is significantly fewer vaccinated than the statewide rate of 69%.
Last week, Health Officer Dr. Rene Ramirez stated that vaccination and boosters are the "key to prevention" in a county where 30 active Covid cases have been confirmed.
Ramirez also emphasized that the arrival of the new Omicron variant, which has yet to be detected in the county, as well as future variants, can only be prevented with vaccination and practices like social distancing and mask-wearing.