Graphic

On Tuesday, the Calaveras County Public Health Division announced the deaths of two elderly males due to COVID-19-related illness.

The deceased were a male in his 70s and another male in his 80s. 

Since the onset of the pandemic, 91 Calaveras County residents have died of Covid-related illness.

Public Health reports that just over 54% of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which is significantly fewer vaccinated than the statewide rate of 69%.

Last week, Health Officer Dr. Rene Ramirez stated that vaccination and boosters are the "key to prevention" in a county where 30 active Covid cases have been confirmed.

Ramirez also emphasized that the arrival of the new Omicron variant, which has yet to be detected in the county, as well as future variants, can only be prevented with vaccination and practices like social distancing and mask-wearing. 

0
0
0
0
0

Dakota graduated from Bret Harte in 2013 and went to Davidson College, NC where she earned a bachelor's degree in Arab studies. After spending time studying in the Middle East and Europe, she is happy to be home, writing about the community she loves.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.