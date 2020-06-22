CIF Sac-Joaquin Section eliminates fall dead period

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) will make its official decision on July 20 as to whether or not the 2020 high school fall sports season will take place, or if it will be postponed.
Yet until then, the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section, on Monday afternoon, made a decision for the fall sports dead period. According to its website, the section has chosen to eliminate the entire fall preseason dead period for 2020. If schools feel it's safe enough to hold summer practices, they can do so starting immediately and can continue until the start of the first official fall practice, should the season begin on time.
“We continue to keep watch on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation,” the section website stated. “We want high school sports to return in a safe way. Our schools and school districts, in consultation with county and state health authorities, will be making the decision when to start practices and sporting events. Once schools begin, we will be able to provide a calendar. At the moment, we are anticipating a normal start to the fall calendar. It is our intent to provide all three seasons of sport for our member schools for the 2020-21 school year.”
The first official practice date currently for football is July 27 and the remaining of the fall sports – volleyball, water polo, cross country, girls’ golf – starts Aug. 3.