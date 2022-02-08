The Calaveras County Public Health Division has reported six additional Covid-related deaths, bringing the countywide total to 107.
The recent deaths were a male in his 60s, another male in his 80s, three females in their 70s and another female in her 80s.
"Covid continues to hit our community and we simply cannot find the words but hope to express our condolences to the many families and friends who have sadly faced this tragic and untimely loss," wrote county Health and Human Services Agency director Cori Allen on Feb. 8.
According to Allen, COVID-19 deaths are reported to the county health department by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and are then verified by local Public Health staff.
A lag in reporting from the state level can span more than several weeks, though sometimes fewer.
"The data report that our local Public Health department receives is an encrypted data spreadsheet with HIPAA protected data. In that data set is the individual’s name, date of birth, date of death, address and cause of death along with other general identifying information," Allen told the Enterprise on Feb. 8. "What is not in that data sheet is vaccine status nor is Covid variant listed in that data. Variants are confirmed by random sampling across the state by CDPH and is not shared with the local health jurisdiction at an individual level in the reports we receive."